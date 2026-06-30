South African cities shut down as anti-migrant protests trigger fear

ECONOMIC activities have been brought to a near standstill as thousands of workers in South Africa remain indoors across parts of the country on Tuesday following a nationwide anti-migrant protest, deepening fears of renewed xenophobic violence.

According to Reuters, in major cities including Johannesburg and Durban, groups of protesters carrying wooden sticks gathered in the streets, chanting anti-immigrant slogans and accusing undocumented foreigners of worsening unemployment and crime.

The demonstrations followed an ultimatum issued by protest organisers demanding that undocumented migrants leave the country by Tuesday, prompting thousands of foreign nationals to flee their homes or avoid public spaces amid growing security concerns.

Authorities have mounted one of the country’s largest recent security operations in anticipation of possible violence.

Thousands of police officers have been deployed nationwide, while the military remains on standby under an emergency security allocation worth 600 million rand, approximately $36.6 million.

Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Tebello Mosikili said authorities had already opened 103 criminal cases against anti-foreigner vigilante groups since March.

The protests have heightened fears among migrant communities after weeks of attacks linked to anti-immigrant sentiment.

Since demonstrations began in April, at least five people have been killed, while thousands of migrants have reportedly been displaced, with homes, shops and businesses vandalised and looted.

Community leaders said many victims possess valid immigration documents but have nevertheless become targets.

Congolese community leader, Mabako Majole, revealed that nearly 100 displaced people were sleeping outside a government office in Durban, noting that many of them had been illegally evicted by landlords fearful that their buildings would be attacked.

Witnesses in both Durban and Johannesburg reported landlords forcing foreign tenants from their properties as tensions escalated.

Meanwhile, the protest campaign, March and March, insists it is advocating government action against undocumented migration rather than violence against foreign nationals.

Its leader, Jacinta Ngobese, acknowledged widespread anger but denied responsibility for attacks carried out by individuals.

Despite those assurances, rights groups have warned that previous waves of anti-migrant protests in South Africa have frequently escalated into deadly attacks, regardless of migrants’ legal status.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned threats against migrants while acknowledging growing public frustration over illegal immigration.

In a statement on Monday, Ramaphosa said concerns about undocumented migration deserved attention but warned that violence and intimidation could not be justified.

South Africa continues to grapple with deep economic challenges more than three decades after the end of apartheid, as the country faces one of the world’s highest unemployment rates, with roughly one in three people out of work, while slow economic growth has fuelled public frustration over access to jobs, housing and public services.

Although migrants are frequently blamed for unemployment, rising crime and pressure on social infrastructure, researchers have repeatedly found limited evidence supporting those claims.

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), immigrants account for about three million people, representing roughly four per cent of the country’s population, relatively low compared with many countries globally.

The renewed anti-migrant unrest threatens South Africa’s international standing as a defender of human rights and risks straining diplomatic relations with neighbouring African countries whose citizens make up a large share of migrant communities.