International Anti-Corruption Conference 2026 seeks entries

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International Anti-Corruption Conference 2026 seeks entries
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Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

TRANSPARENCY International (TI) is inviting young journalists worldwide who are passionate about fighting corruption to apply for its 2026 programme.

TI has 10 places available for journalists in the early stages of their professional career to join its International Anti-Corruption Conference in the Dominican Republic from 1-4 December 2026.

As part of a mentored programme, participants will have the chance to join the conference discussions, interview leaders and activists, and build their knowledge of the latest trends in the anti-corruption space.

Participants must be proficient in English, under 35 years old, and be prepared to develop at least one report and to secure coverage in a media outlet after the event.

The organisers say, “We are committed to creating an inclusive work environment where diversity is valued and where there is equality of opportunity. We actively seek a diverse applicant pool and therefore welcome applications from qualified candidates of all regions, countries, cultures and backgrounds.

“Selection to the young journalist programme is made on a competitive basis, and we do not discriminate on the basis of national origin, race, colour or ethnic background, religious belief, sex, gender identity and expression or sexual orientation, marital or family status, age or ability. We kindly ask applicants to refrain from including in their application information relating to the above, as well as from attaching photos.

The deadline for applications is July 15, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

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