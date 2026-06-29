Borno to newly recruited teachers: reject offer if you can’t serve where you’re posted

BORNO State has commenced the documentation process for 1,066 newly recruited teachers following the release of the list of successful candidates for employment into the Borno State Senior Secondary School Education Board (BSSEB).

The development follows the completion of the recruitment exercise, including the competency test conducted on April 11.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Board Secretary, Malah Abatcha, on Monday in Maiduguri.

It directed all successful candidates to report to the BSSEB headquarters between June 29 and July 11, for documentation and verification before assuming duty.

According to the statement, the recruitment exercise was designed to address the shortage of teachers in public secondary schools across the state and improve the quality of education.

It explained that the selection and deployment of successful candidates were based on staffing requirements identified through school-specific needs assessments, with priority given to qualified personnel from the local communities where the schools are located.

The board stressed that appointments and postings were made strictly according to the schools indicated on the list, warning that requests for transfers from assigned duty stations would not be considered.

It added that candidates unwilling to serve in their designated schools should decline the offer.

The statement noted that acceptance of the appointment signifies readiness to work in the assigned locations.

The board congratulated the successful applicants and expressed optimism that the newly recruited teachers would strengthen the education sector by filling critical vacancies, particularly in underserved local government areas across the State.

(NAN)