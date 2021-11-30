Borno government commits 14% of 2022 budget to education

— 2 mins read

THE Borno State Government has earmarked 14.2 per cent of its 2022 budget to education.

Of the N267 billion budget proposal presented to the state lawmakers on Tuesday, the Babagana Zulum-led government said it devoted N38 billion to education.

Governor Zulum said his government earmarked N172.5 billion for capital projects and N95.3 for recurrent expenditures in a post on his Facebook page.

The proposed fund for capital projects for the incoming year represents 65 per cent of the budget, while recurrent takes 35 per cent.

In contrast, the Federal Government had earmarked only 4.3 per cent of its proposed budget to the education sector.

The amount shrank from 5.68 per cent approved for the sector in 2021.

In October, the ICIR had reported how President Muhammadu Buhari reneged on his promise at the Global Education Summit in London in July to beat the global benchmark of 20 per cent and raise his government’s budget for education to 50 per cent in 2022 and 2023 and 100 per cent by 2025.

Titled the budget of ‘Hope for Post-Conflict Stability,’ Governor Zulum said his 2022 budget aimed to fast track ongoing reconstruction of destroyed communities for safe and dignified resettlement of IDPs, as well as the provision of livelihood and social support to citizens.

The budget also aims to fund the completion of all ongoing capital projects, he stated.

The governor explained that the budget would be financed from anticipated recurrent revenue of N113.8 made up of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation and increased internally-generated revenue (IGR) and capital receipts of N154 billion made up of loans and grants.

Zulum announced that his government’s plans for the education sector included establishment of new technical schools, as well as reconstruction and reopening of some schools destroyed by insurgents.

The government proposed N23.8 billion to reconstruct communities destroyed by insurgents and the rehabilitation and resettlement of victims.

He said the government would also build ‘Centres of Excellence,’ which would involve identifying two existing secondary schools in each of the state’s three senatorial zones and transforming the six schools to become of international standards.

Besides, the governor unveiled a plan to rebuild some resettlements in the state, namely Abadam, Guzamala, Kukawa, Kwaya Kusar, Dikwa, Malamfatori, Logumane, Gajibo, Gudumbali, Daiwa, Darajamal, Ngurosoye, Kirawa, Maiwa, Ashigasha, among others.

“For other sectoral allocations, Health and Human services got N24.2 billion, Ministry of Finance received N30.4 billion to sustain prompt payment of salaries and gratuities, Housing and Energy is to receive N8.7 billion for completion of a housing estate and other projects.

“Zulum also announced allocation of N22.9b to Works, for the construction of a number of roads he listed and gave N10.4b to Agriculture and Natural Resources for series of farming programmes, animal and fisheries development.

“The sum of N4.4b was allocated for Transport, while various amounts to other sectors including security operations through the Security Trust Fund and the governor’s office which normally undertakes major interventions on sensitive security matters.”

Meanwhile, The ICIR had, in October, reported how some teachers in the state earned as low as N11,000 monthly.