27.5 C
Abuja

Borno teachers earn as low as N11,000 monthly – Governor

EducationNews
Marcus Fatunmole

Related

1min read

SOME primary school teachers in Borno State earn as low as N11,000 monthly, Governor Babagana Zulum said on Tuesday.

Zulum blamed the low salary on ghost workers in a statement published on his verified official Facebook page. 

The governor, however, pledged that all primary school teachers in the state would get N30,000 minimum wage soon.

Zulum said his government was aware of the presence of unqualified teachers in the state public primary schools,  promising to retain them.

He said rather than sack the teachers, the government would train them. 

He said those who could not be trained would be deployed to other departments in schools as non-academic staff.

Zulum, who was addressing the reconstituted Borno State Universal Basic Education Board at the Government House, Maiduguri, said: “One major issue in Borno’s primary education system today is the welfare of teachers. 

- Advertisement -

“It is pathetic that there are teachers who are still collecting between N13,000 and N11,000. I want to assure, that despite economic challenges, we are working to ensure that every qualified teacher in Borno State earns a minimum of N30,000, which is the national minimum wage.”

The board has Prof. Bulama Kagu as its Chairman, Abubakar Mai Deribe, Sadiq Abdallah, and Habu Daja Aliyu as permanent members.

There are also representatives from relevant ministries in the state. 

Borno has faced a decade-long insurgency, resulting in the loss of thousands of people and the destruction of infrastructure facilities.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) notes that the crisis has led to 304,562 refugees and the displacement of over 2.1 million people.

The Global Conflict Tracker says 350,000 people have died from the insurgency in North-East Nigeria since 2009.

Since he assumed office, Zulum has been paying unscheduled visits to public institutions, including primary schools in the state.

- Advertisement -

In February 2020, he met only Obiageli Mazi, who had taught for 31 years at the Shehu Sanda Kyarimi II Primary School, Maiduguri, in one of such visits.

The governor rewarded her with cash and promotion for being at work early enough.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Education

Borno teachers earn as low as N11,000 monthly – Governor

SOME primary school teachers in Borno State earn as low as N11,000 monthly, Governor...
National News

Stay away from our elections, Buhari tells new envoys

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that Nigeria's elections are always rowdy and the 2023...
News

10 years after flag-off, N2.57bn Adada River dam still in limbo

By Jude CHINEDU When the Adada River dam project was flagged off in 2011, residents...
Diaspora News

Amnesty International decries mass expulsion of Africans by the UAE

AMNESTY International has raised the alarm over a mass expulsion of hundreds of Africans...
News

Police restate ban on tinted vehicles, covered number plates in FCT

COMMISSIONER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Babaji Sunday has restated the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStay away from our elections, Buhari tells new envoys

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.