10 deaths, 47 injuries reported in Boko Haram Maiduguri attack -Official

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NO fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead from multiple attacks launched by Boko Haram insurgents on Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Tuesday.

Babagana Zulum, Borno State governor, said in a statement shortly after visits to hospitals in the state on Wednesday morning to assess the level of fatalities.

He said about 47 people sustained various degrees of injuries from the attacks.

The insurgents were said to have launched bombs that landed in crowded residential areas of Maiduguri on Tuesday evening.

Daily Trust had reported that nine boys, who were playing football, were among the casualties.

Zulum, who said a similar incident occurred a year ago, described the attack as a new trend that must be stopped.

The governor added that there was a need to deploy appropriate technology in tackling the problem.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno State. About 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long-distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago,” he said.

“The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which we will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected, but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency, and we will keep making these and more efforts.”