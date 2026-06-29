FEC approves sweeping NYSC reforms, targets skills, safety

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a comprehensive reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, announced the approval on Monday, June 29, describing it as a landmark decision aimed at repositioning the NYSC to meet the demands of a rapidly changing Nigerian economy.

According to the minister, the reforms will transform the scheme into a “skills-driven, productivity-focused and youth-empowering institution” that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

“For over five decades, the NYSC has remained a powerful symbol of national unity and service. Today, we have taken a bold step to preserve that legacy while preparing it for the future,” Olawande said.

He explained that the reforms would equip corps members with practical skills, career opportunities and experiences needed to thrive in an evolving labour market.

Among the key changes approved by the council is the introduction of a technology-driven call-up process designed to improve efficiency and transparency.

The reforms also provide for risk-sensitive deployment of corps members to enhance their safety, a redesigned six-week orientation programme with greater emphasis on leadership, entrepreneurship, digital skills and specialised career streams, as well as skills-based primary assignments aligned with participants’ academic qualifications and career aspirations.

In addition, the government approved a new governance structure that places the scheme under civilian operational leadership while retaining military support for security during orientation exercises.

The reforms further include the introduction of a national grading and certification system to improve camp standards across the country, alongside a new graduation ceremony that will replace the traditional Passing Out Parade. Corps members will also receive redesigned NYSC uniforms intended to reflect professionalism and national pride.

The minister said the reform process began in 2025 through consultations involving the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Federal Ministry of Education, and the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination.

He added that FEC has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to commence amendments to the NYSC Act and its regulations to provide the legal framework required for implementing the reforms.

Describing the decision as an investment in Nigeria’s youth, the minister said the changes would make the NYSC more relevant and impactful.

“This is more than a reform of an institution. It is an investment in Nigeria’s greatest asset, our young people. The future of the NYSC begins now, and it is brighter, more relevant and more impactful than ever,” he said.

The NYSC was established by Decree No. 24 of 1973 in the aftermath of the Nigerian Civil War to foster national unity, reconciliation and integration among young graduates.

The one-year mandatory national service scheme requires graduates of universities and other eligible tertiary institutions below the age of 30 to serve in states outside their regions of origin.

The programme currently comprises a three-week orientation camp, a primary place of assignment, community development service and a passing-out exercise at the end of the service year.

Over the years, the scheme has become one of Nigeria’s most enduring national institutions.

It has also faced growing criticism over the safety of corps members, inadequate welfare, deployment challenges and concerns that its operations no longer reflect the country’s changing economic and security realities.

The new reform by the Tinubu government may have put an end to calls by many Nigerians that the scheme has outlived its usefulness and should consequently be scrapped.