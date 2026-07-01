APC drops Suswam, 5 other senatorial candidates on final list to INEC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former Ondo State House of Representatives member, Gbenga Elegbeleye, was also dropped from the list among others.

Also contained in the final lists of dropped and replaced candidates forwarded to INEC are 19 House of Representatives candidates that emerged victorious in the party’s primary elections held in May 2026.

According to the document forwarded to INEC, the states affected were Abia, Kogi, Taraba, Benue, Ebonyi, Ondo, Kaduna, Niger and Kwara.

In the letter sent to INEC and signed by the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, a professor, and its National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, the party attributed the changes to the report of its Primary Election Appeal Committee.

The letter was titled: “Forwarding of approved list of senatorial and House of Representatives candidates”.

it read in part, “We write to formally forward the attached list of the party’s candidates for the affected senatorial and House of Representatives constituencies arising from the report of the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“Following the determination of appeals from the recently concluded primary elections, the reports of the Appeal Committee were reviewed and subsequently considered and approved by the party’s NWC as its final position on the affected constituencies.”

The party said it transmitted the list of the approved candidates for seven senatorial districts and 19 House of Representatives constituencies to INEC in compliance with the amended Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s regulations and guidelines,