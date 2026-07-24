US condemns killing of Dachomo’s family, urges FG to protect communities

THE United States has condemned the killing of members of the family of a Plateau State cleric, Ezekiel Dachomo, describing the attack as ‘horrific’ and calling on Nigerian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement released by the US Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs on Thursday, Washington expressed concern over the continued violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, particularly attacks targeting Christian communities and other vulnerable populations.

“The United States strongly condemns the horrific killing of members of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo’s family in Plateau State, Nigeria. The continued violence targeting Christian communities and other vulnerable populations in Nigeria’s Middle Belt is deeply alarming,” the statement read.

The condemnation follows the July 12 attack on Kum community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, where nine members of Dachomo’s extended family, including a two-month-old baby, were killed during an overnight assault.

Dachomo, Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, said the attackers reportedly asked for him by name before opening fire on his relatives.

The cleric has alleged that his family has been repeatedly targeted because of his outspoken advocacy against the persistent attacks in Plateau State. He said his grandmother and an uncle were also killed in previous assaults.

Days after burying his relatives, Dachomo disclosed that he received a written death threat from the same armed group, warning that he would be their next target.

The killings have renewed concerns over the recurring violence in Plateau State, where attacks linked to armed groups, communal tensions and farmer-herder conflicts have claimed thousands of lives and displaced many residents despite repeated security operations.

The US government extended its condolences to the victims’ families and all those affected by the attack, while stressing the need for stronger security measures to prevent further violence.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and all those affected. As I discussed last week with Nigerian officials, we must do more to prevent violent acts like those of yesterday,” it added.

The statement said US officials had recently discussed the deteriorating security situation with Nigerian authorities and called for urgent action.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable, and urgent action is needed to strengthen security and protect Christians and other vulnerable communities,” it explained.

Washington reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria in efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, saying all Nigerians should be able to live and practice their faith without fear of violence or persecution.

The ICIR reports that the US statement comes amid growing international attention on religious violence in Nigeria.

Earlier this week, US Senator Ted Cruz accused Nigerian authorities of failing to protect Christians and religious minorities, alleging that government policies and inaction had created conditions that enable extremist violence.

“Nigerian officials have created an environment that facilitates mass violence against Christians and religious minorities by imposing blasphemy and Sharia laws and looking the other way at jihadist atrocities. The U.S. government knows the Nigerian officials responsible for these policies, I have been pushing my bill to sanction them, and President Trump has even ordered military action,” Cruz said in a post on his X handle on Jul 22.

He lampooned Nigerian officials for attacking critics who speaking against the killings rather than focus on ending the attacks.

“Instead of responding to American concerns, Nigerian officials waged a public relations campaign against critics. They were confident in that campaign and in their ability to continue the status quo, and I am heartened that the House has just definitively proven them wrong,” he added.