2027 elections: Again, INEC reads riot act over early campaigns by politicians

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concerns over the growing early campaigns by politicians and their followers towards the 2027 general elections.

According to INEC national commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Abdullahi Zuru, a professor, the early campaigns are a clear violation of extant laws.

Zuru stated this at a stakeholders’ roundtable convened to examine “The Challenges of Premature Political Campaigns” in Abuja on Wednesday, September 10.

According to INEC, politicians and their followers are now using “appreciation” or “philanthropy,” done via billboards, social media, and even physical gatherings, to conceal early campaigns.

This is not the first time INEC has complained about early campaign by politicians. In August, the electoral body warned politicians and political parties not to start campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The warning was issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi. He said the electoral body had not yet released the timetable for the 2027 elections, so any form of campaigning now is against the law.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has not released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections. As such, no political party has conducted primaries or nominated any candidate for the election,” the statement revealed in August.

Quoting Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, INEC reminded politicians that campaigns are only allowed to begin 150 days before an election and must stop 24 hours before the election starts.

The statement further pointed to Section 95(1), which says that all campaigns must follow INEC’s rules.

The commission noted that while individuals are free to express their political views, organised endorsements, mobilisation drives, and campaign-style adverts in support of candidates are not permitted before the official campaign period.

It added that the issue had been raised at its last meeting with political parties, where all actors were warned to comply with electoral laws.

He appealed to politicians and their supporters to uphold the electoral process and refrain from campaign activities until the official timetable is released.

The warning followed the increasing circulation of public endorsements and posters promoting President Bola Tinubu and other politicians’ bids for a second term in different parts of the country.

Nigerians are expected to head to the polls in 2027 to elect a new set of leaders. Although the election is still nearly two years away, it has already begun to stir significant tension across the country.