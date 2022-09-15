28.3 C
Abuja

2023: Group alleges secret suit to stop BVAS, plot to sack INEC chairman

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere /PC: The Whistler NG
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), a body for all political parties in Nigeria, says it has uncovered a suit to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for the 2023 general elections.

The coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who disclosed this at a press conference today, said the suit was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at the Federal High Court, Owerri, in August this year.

Without mentioning the plaintiff, Ugochinyere said the suit was on a secret report by the Nigerian Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

He added that CUPP had also uncovered a plot to remove the INEC chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, from office should he fail to stop the use of BVAS.

“The intelligence CUPP intercepted, which has led to the discovery of the suit filed seeking to nullify the BVAS and exposure of the massive compromise in the voters register, cannot be wrong now that the third leg of the plot is to sack the INEC Chairman through suspension as the plotters know they cannot get the required numbers from the National Assembly for an outright sack.

“Prof Mahmood Yakubu is under pressure to announce a change to the Commission’s hard stands on the compulsory use of the BVAS machine for accreditation, or get sacked as Chairman of the Commission.”

- Advertisement -

CUPP called on international partners, local and international observer groups, civil society and the general public to “help it and protect democracy as the success of any of these plots will erode the integrity and credibility of the electoral process and deny Nigerians the sovereign right to choose their leaders freely.”

Several calls to the INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, to clarify INEC’s position on the allegations were not answered.

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Security Council declares NATFORCE illegal, orders immediate disbandment

THE National Security Council (NSC) meeting, presided over today by President Muhammadu Buhari, has...
News

Doctors suspend proposed strike

MEMBERS of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their proposed strike...
Business and Economy

NCAA suspends Azman Air operations

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Azman Air over its failure to...
Elections

2023: Opposition parties say voter register is filled with foreign names

THE Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), a body for all political parties in...
News

NBS inflation figure surges to 20.52%, economists lament

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest consumer price index (CPI), which measures the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNBS inflation figure surges to 20.52%, economists lament
Next article2023: Opposition parties say voter register is filled with foreign names

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.