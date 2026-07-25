Lagos seals 20 properties in Ikeja over planning violations

THE Lagos State Government has sealed more than 20 properties in Ikeja Local Government Area for violating physical planning regulations.

The enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority as part of efforts to ensure compliance with the state’s planning laws.

In a statement on Saturday, July 25, the government said the operation was led by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Olayinka Wasiu, alongside the General Manager of LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, and other officials.

The affected properties included landed properties, uncompleted buildings and structures with unauthorised extensions found to be in contravention of the Lagos State Physical Planning Law.

Speaking during the exercise, Wasiu said the action was aimed at preventing building collapse, promoting orderly physical development and ensuring strict compliance with planning regulations.

He added that the government remained committed to protecting lives and property through the enforcement of laws that guarantee a safe and sustainable built environment.

The permanent secretary disclosed that owners of the affected properties had earlier been served contravention notices outlining the steps required to regularise their developments before the enforcement exercise.

He urged property owners and developers to obtain the necessary planning permits and approvals before embarking on any development or structural alteration.

Wasiu stressed that compliance with planning regulations remained critical to achieving sustainable urban development.

He also said the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, through LASPPPA, would continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement activities across the state to curb illegal developments and preserve the integrity of the built environment.

According to him, the authority remains committed to ensuring an orderly, aesthetically pleasing and legally compliant environment in line with the Lagos State Government’s vision of a safe, modern and sustainable megacity.

The ICIR reports that Lagos accounts for more than half of Nigeria’s building collapse cases since 1974. The ICIR investigation shows that poor compliance and weak enforcement continue to drive the recurring collapse of buildings in the state.