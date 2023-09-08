Flood takes over Akinola/Aboru canal in  Lagos, leaves commuters stranded

COMMUTERS and passers-by were stranded on Friday night after a heavy downpour led to flooding at the Akinola/Aboru drainage channel in Samson Street in Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos state.

The flood made the street – which links the drainage channel – impassable for both human and vehicular movement, thereby leaving those returning from their respective places to their homes stranded for hours.

The ICIR observed that some people dared the flood while some had to re-route through Mosan Road in Abesan to get to their homes.

Recall that the Lagos state government announced the construction of the 9km Akinola/Aboru Drainage Channel in 2020.

According to the then state’s commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, the construction would contribute to sustainable development and a quality living environment for all, and curb flooding had almost become intractable.

From the signpost erected beside the construction of the drainage, the state government awarded the contract to Trucete Solutions Limited, located at D55 Millenium Estate, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

Also, it reads that the duration of the project was for 24 months.

Commuters who spoke to The ICIR called on the state government to come to their rescue.

Mohammedu Emmanuel, who resides on Raji Rasak Street in Aboru, said, “I have been leaving for about two years plus. My experience with flooding along this street is inconveniencing the residents of the community because when there is a heavy downpour in Lagos state, we experience a lot of floods, which affect the houses close to the canal here.

“Work has been going on, but I think it is very close. I believe if the government can actually work on it, it will be a good thing for the community”.

Motorists hike transport fare

Stephen John, a tricycle driver who resides on Victor Fagbemi Street in Aboru, said whenever there is a heavy downpour, the prices for transport fare increase.

“We increase the transport fare from N300-N500 for those who are going from Aboru to Agbeleke. I want the state government to help complete this drainage,” he said.