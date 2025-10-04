Report exposes how Tinubu’s minister forges UNN, NYSC certificates

FRESH controversy has hit President Bola Tinubu’s administration after an investigation revealed that the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, forged his university degree.

This exposè is the outcome of a two-year investigation by Premium Times, which found that both Nnaji’s university certificate and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate were forged.

The report quoted a response to a freedom of information sent by the newspaper, which stated that while Nnaji was admitted in 1981, there is no record that he completed his studies or graduated in July 1985, as his certificate claims.

In a letter dated October 2, 2025, and signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, UNN disowned the certificate being currently paraded by the minister.

“From every available records and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Flowing from above, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka DID NOT and consequently, COULD NOT have issued the purported certificate, or at all, in July 1985 to Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology. This conclusion is also in consonance with an earlier letter dated May 13, 2025, ref. No, RUN/SR/R/V, issued by the University to the Public Complaints Commission in respect of the same subject matter,” the letter was quoted.

Further checks by the paper showed that although Nnaji was admitted to study biological sciences, he failed several courses, before he was advised to withdraw.

In 1986, he reportedly wrote to the university seeking another opportunity to retake an examination, one year after claiming to have already graduated.

Premium Times reported that forensic analysis of the minister’s NYSC certificate also revealed glaring inconsistencies.

The certificate bore the signature of a corps official who only assumed office 18 months after the date it was supposedly issued.

The report also noted that the certificate carried an invalid numbering system and suggested that Nnaji served for 13 months, contrary to the statutory 12-month programme.

The newspaper, said despite repeated requests for clarification, the minister failed to respond to the findings of its investigation.