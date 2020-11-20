BREAKING: Gbajabiamila names officer accused of killing newspaper vendor, hands him over to DSS

FEMI Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the National Assembly has finally taken action against Abdullahi Hassan, a security operative accused of shooting Ifeanyi Okereke, a newspaper vendor on Thursday.

The Speaker in a letter he personally signed, Friday disclosed that Hassan has also been suspended as member of his security convoy.

This is coming after Nigerians criticised the lawmaker and Hassan’s action for the shooting of the unarmed newspaper vendor leading to the death of Okereke.

He disclosed that the accused operative has been handed over to the Department of State Security (DSS) for proper investigation and prosecution.

“Mr. Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did,” Gbajabiamila disclosed in the letter.

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the DSS for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.”

He expressed hope that the family of the victim would get justice even as he disclosed plans to meet with the relatives.

The lawmaker also pledged to support the wife and immediate family of the deceased.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the letter read in part.