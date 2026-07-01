Applications open for Africa-China trade, political relations reporting workshop for W/African journalists

THE Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), in partnership with South Africa-based Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ), invites applications from journalists across Anglophone West Africa for a three-day capacity-building workshop on reporting critically on the multiple dimensions of Africa-China relations.

Dubbed “Building Capacity to Cover a Complex Story – Africa and China relations”, the workshop is scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana, in the last quarter of 2026.

Funded by the University of Witwatersrand, the workshop aims at strengthening the capacity of journalists to better understand Africa-China relations in an increasingly multipolar global setting, and the implications of these developments for African communities and development. It will offer both subject matter knowledge and journalism techniques in covering stories pertaining to Africa-China relations.

Beyond the training, participating journalists will have the opportunity to apply for reporting grants to support the production and publication of in-depth stories on Africa-China relations and related issues. Three excelling journalists may also have a fully funded opportunity to participate in the Africa Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) scheduled for 10-12 November 2026 in Kenya to speak to their stories.

Applications are invited from journalists who are based in an Anglophone West African country, that is Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Gambia; work in print, radio, television, or digital media; and report on areas such as politics, economy, business, trade, development, environment, extractives, infrastructure, or international affairs.

The call is also open to those who are available in the last quarter of 2026 (September – October) and can secure a formal permission letter from their editor to participate fully in the training workshop in Accra.

They must be ready to produce in-depth stories upon completion of the training.

Deadline for applications is July 30, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.