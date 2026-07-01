Oyo teachers end strike as abducted pupils, teachers remain in captivity

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Wing, has suspended its strike and directed public primary and secondary school teachers to resume duties on Thursday, July 2.

The NUT directed teachers in public schools to suspend their services in the aftermath of the abduction of teachers and schoolchildren in three schools in Oriire Local Government Area in the state in May.

The union announced the suspension of the strike in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Fatai Hassan, and Secretary, Olukayode Salami, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

It said the suspension followed assurances by the state government to strengthen security in schools.

According to the NUT, the strike was suspended after renewed engagements with the Oyo state government, appeals by key stakeholders and a directive from the union’s national leadership after reviewing the prevailing security situation.

It said the decision was taken in the collective interest of teachers, learners and the general public.

“The government assured the union that sustained efforts were ongoing to secure the safe release of the abducted teachers and learners while strengthening security around schools and surrounding communities. The government pledged to strengthen the Safe School Initiative through public sensitisation and early warning systems, improve emergency response mechanisms, address criminal hideouts, upgrade school infrastructure, tackle illegal mining and open grazing in forest reserves.

“Also, the government would enhance community intelligence gathering, ensure speedy prosecution of criminal suspects, improve the welfare of security personnel and deploy technology to improve school security,” it said.

The union listed government commitments to include intensified rescue efforts for the abducted victims and the establishment of a well-equipped Joint Security Task Force to patrol vulnerable schools and access routes.

Other measures, it said, included continuous engagement with affected families, psycho-social support and rehabilitation for rescued victims, and payment of gratuities and other entitlements to the families of deceased teachers.

The union commended its members, as well as the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), for their discipline, solidarity and compliance during the industrial action.

It described their support as instrumental to advancing the welfare and security of teachers and learners.

The group urged teachers to remain vigilant, obey the law and promptly report any security threats within their schools and communities to the appropriate authorities.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and security of teachers, adding that it would continue to engage the government until all outstanding concerns over the safety of teachers and students are fully addressed.

The ICIR reported that terrorists launched a coordinated raids on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esiele; and L.A. Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15 and whisked away 39 pupils and seven teachers. The attackers reportedly killed at least one teacher during the operation before marching the victims into the forest.

The attackers also beheaded one of the teachers they abducted days after they struck the LGA.

The ICIR reports that the kidnappers have continued to hold the victims for nearly 50 days, with coordinated efforts by tiers of government yet to secure their release.

Oyo State teachers downed tools in solidarity with public outrage that greeted the attack. The continued detention of the victims prompted teachers in the state to embark on industrial action.

The teachers argued they could not continue normal academic activities while their colleagues and pupils remained in captivity. They insisted that schools would not reopen in the state until the security situation improves.

Attack on schools by terrorists has continued unchecked in Nigeria since the nation first experienced the crisis with the Chibok school abduction in 2014.

A report by The ICIR details how gunmen have unleashed mayhems on schools in Nigeria, kidnapping children and teachers for ransom and other purposes.

On the same day terrorists stormed the Oyo schools in May, another group of attackers swooped on Primary and Junior Day Secondary School, Mussa, and surrounding communities in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting 42 students and teachers. The terrorists have since held the victims.

In a related development, the Borno State Police Command confirmed the abduction of students sitting for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination after terrorists attacked a secondary school in Lassa community, Askira/Uba LGA of the state on Monday, June 29.

These incidents are just a few of the many cases of insecurity that Nigeria records almost daily, with the nation’s security forces battling tirelessly to confront the menace.

Marcus FATUNMOLE Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org