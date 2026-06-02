NUT protests nationwide over Oyo, Borno school abductions, killing of teacher

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has staged a nationwide solidarity protest across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the killing of a teacher and the abduction of pupils and staff in Oyo State.

Speaking during the protest in Abuja on Tuesday, June 2, the FCT Chairman of NUT, Abdullahi Shafa, said the action was in compliance with a directive from the union’s national headquarters, adding that the protest was held simultaneously nationwide to express the union’s anger over the killing of a teacher and abduction of pupils from schools by suspected kidnappers in Oyo State.

Shafa said teachers should not be subjected to such violence while carrying out their duties, describing the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

“If you are aware, in the last few weeks, teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo have been troubled.

“A teacher there was beheaded instantly for no just cause. This is somebody that had gone to impact knowledge on our students.

“It is touching, horrifying, and devastating that a teacher who has put in his best to ensure that the children get qualitative education is being killed like that without any reason; all in the name of kidnapping and banditry. This is not good for the system,” he said.

He warned that the development had generated fear among teachers and could negatively affect teaching and learning if not urgently addressed.

The union leader urged the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to take urgent steps to protect teachers, students and school facilities nationwide.

Shafa also called for improved school infrastructure, including perimeter fencing and other security measures to make schools safer.

Backstory

The protest followed the abduction of pupils and teachers in schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026, when armed men attacked three schools – Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

Eyewitness accounts and earlier reports indicated that the attackers arrived shortly after 9 a.m. on motorcycles, some dressed in military-style uniforms, initially causing confusion among residents who mistook them for security personnel.

The assailants reportedly split into groups and simultaneously attacked the schools, firing shots to disperse pupils and staff before rounding up victims. Children were forced onto motorcycles, while others were taken in vehicles seized from the communities, with some abductees transported into nearby forest routes.

The incident later triggered widespread outrage across the country.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that dozens of pupils and several teachers were abducted in the attack, while one teacher was killed.

The incident has since sparked protests by civil society groups, teachers and residents in the state, particularly in Ibadan and Ogbomoso, where demonstrators demanded urgent government action to secure the release of the victims and improve security around schools.

It also led to a directive by the NUT for teachers in Oyo State to withdraw services, followed by the nationwide solidarity protest that began on Monday.

Protests in Oyo, Ogun, Akwa Ibom

The nationwide action saw teachers and civil society mobilisation across several states in solidarity with the victims.

According to reports, in Oyo State, public primary and secondary schools were shut on Monday as teachers complied with the NUT directive, grounding academic activities across all 33 local government areas.

In Ibadan, civil society groups also joined protests, with demonstrators calling for urgent rescue operations and better protection for schools.

A similar protest was held in Ogbomoso as residents reportedly staged protests, with some parents openly weeping for abducted children. Protesters described the situation as unbearable, urging both state and federal governments to intensify rescue efforts.

In Ogun State, residents in Abeokuta took to the streets with placards calling for stronger security and the immediate release of abducted pupils and teachers, joining the broader outcry over insecurity affecting schools.

On Tuesday, teachers in Akwa Ibom State, also complied with the NUT directive, withdrawing services and joining peaceful rallies.

The union leaders called for urgent measures to protect schools and prevent further attacks.

Borno teachers protest abduction of students from Mussa school

Meanwhile, in Borno State, members of the NUT also marched to the Government House in Maiduguri and through parts of the city to protest the abduction of students from Mussa Primary and Secondary School in Askira Uba Local Government Area.

Union leaders said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to worsening insecurity in schools and demanded the unconditional release of abducted pupils and teachers.

The ICIR reports that the abduction of students from Mussa Primary and Secondary School in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State occurred on the same day as the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oyo State.

For over a decade, bandits and terrorist groups have continued to disrupt the Nigerian education system, kidnapping over 1,000 students, one of The ICIR reports on the crisis showed.