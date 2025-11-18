TIMELINE: Kebbi schoolgirls others kidnapped since Chibok incident

For over a decade, bandits and terrorist groups have continued to disrupt the Nigerian education system, kidnapping over 1,000 students, The ICIR findings have shown.
The abduction of school childrenhas generated millions in ransom for kidnappers, as fresh attack, Monday, on a school in Kebbi State that led to the abduction of over 20 students prove no end yet in sight to the menace.
From former President Goodluck Jonathan to Muhammadu Buhari and, now, President Bola Tinubu, more than 1,000 students have been kidnapped between 2014 and November 2025. The ICIR had reported how Buhari’s administration recorded 300 per cent more schoolchildren abductions than Jonathan’s.
Several media reports gathered by The ICIR have shown that not less than 16 attacks have been carried out in 10 states, located around the northern region of Nigeria.
Timeline of abduction
2025: On November 17, police confirmed the abduction of 25 students and the killing of the vice principal of Government Girl’s Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State after armed men attacked the school.
2024: At the beginning of the year, January 30, gunmen abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school in Emure, headquarters of Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
Also, on March 8, gunmen abducted about 287 children in Kaduna state from the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Some days later, another 15 students were kidnapped from a school in Gada, Sokoto.
2023: In January 2023, six people were abducted at the Local Government Education Authority Primary School, Alwaza, in the Doma, Nasarawa state. In September, 24 students were reportedly kidnapped from their hostel in Sabon Gida, Zamfara state.
2021: Gunmen raided the Government Science College Kagara, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, on February 17, capturing 27 students and teachers in the school.
Some days later, on February 26, about 317 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Jangebe, Zamfara state.
The following month, on March 11, 39 students were kidnapped by gunmen in the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi LGA, Kaduna state.
Another attack took palace On May 30 at an Islamic school in Niger state with armed men abducting about 100 students.
The next month, on June 17, over 96 students and eight teachers were abducted by bandits at Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.
Finally, in July, bandits kidnapped over 153 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun local government area in Kaduna.
2020: On December 11, 2020, more than 303 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina were kidnapped by gunmen.
Also, on December 19, another 80 Islamic school students in Dandume, Kastina were kidnapped. These children were later rescued by the security operatives.
2018: The second attack was reported four years after in Yobe state on February 19, 2018. About 110 students were kidnapped after Boko Haram invaded the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi. While being held hostage, some of the girls died, and others were later rescued, leaving Leah Sharibu, a Christian child who had not been rescued.
2014: In April 2014, over 276 female students, between the 16 to 18, were kidnapped by Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State. Some of the school girls reportedly escaped in the process of being transported while others, on several occasions, were reduced by the military. Meanwhile, over 100 of these children are still missing to this date.
(This report only focuses on schoolchildren kidnapped since 2014 that made it to mainstream mediums. It also focuses on kidnappings of schoolchildren that happened within or around a school environment and uses the term schoolchildren synonymously with students).
Editors note: this report was first published in 2024, before it was updated and republished. Read the first version HERE
Kehinde Ogunyale tells stories by using data to hold power into account. You can send him a mail at jameskennyogunyale@gmail or Twitter: Prof_KennyJames | LinkedIn: Kehinde Ogunyale