TIMELINE: Kebbi schoolgirls others kidnapped since Chibok incident

For over a decade, bandits and terrorist groups have continued to disrupt the Nigerian education system, kidnapping over 1,000 students, The ICIR findings have shown.

The abduction of school childrenhas generated millions in ransom for kidnappers, as fresh attack, Monday, on a school in Kebbi State that led to the abduction of over 20 students prove no end yet in sight to the menace.

From former President Goodluck Jonathan to Muhammadu Buhari and, now, President Bola Tinubu, more than 1,000 students have been kidnapped between 2014 and November 2025. The ICIR had reported how Buhari’s administration recorded 300 per cent more schoolchildren abductions than Jonathan’s.

Several media reports gathered by The ICIR have shown that not less than 16 attacks have been carried out in 10 states, located around the northern region of Nigeria.