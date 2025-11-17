back to top

Police confirm abduction of 25 schoolchildren in Kebbi

Reading time: 1 mins
Conflict and Security
35 kidnapped victims killed in Zamfara over failure to pay ransom
Image of Bandits used to illustrate the report
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the early-morning attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, where armed men abducted several students and reportedly killed the school vice principal.

Police spokesperson in the state, Nafi’u Abubakar, said the attackers scaled the school fence and opened fire before whisking away 25 students from their hostel, according to Daily Trust.

“The police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them into a gun duel but the suspected bandits had already abducted them in their hostel,” he said.

The development followed earlier confirmation by the Chairman of Danko Wasagu LGA, Hussaini Bena, who told The ICIR that the attack occurred around 4 a.m. 

He said gunmen stormed the school while shooting sporadically and abducted an as-yet-unconfirmed number of students. 

Bena noted that he was on his way to the school and could not immediately verify the casualties. The attack adds to Kebbi State’s troubling history of school abductions.

In June 2021, gunmen invaded the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, abducting dozens of students and teachers in one of the state’s high-profile school kidnappings. While some were released over time, others remained in captivity for years.

The persistent attacks across northern Nigeria have forced several states to shut down schools temporarily, with humanitarian organisations warning that the trend continues to threaten children’s access to safe learning environments.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement