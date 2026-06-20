Ekiti decides: BVAS glitches and other hiccups amid peaceful process

THE Ekiti State governorship election, Saturday, remained largely peaceful across most polling units across the state. However, there were reports of malfunctioning Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, attempts by party agents to influence voters and other hiccups.

Observers deployed across local government areas reported that in Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, accreditation was delayed at Polling Unit 001 after the BVAS malfunctioned, leaving voters, including elderly and priority voters, stranded for hours.

At another polling unit in the same LGA, electoral officials struggled with poor network connectivity, forcing them to rely on a power bank while voters waited for accreditation to commence.

Similarly, in Ado Local Government Area, voting was halted at a polling unit in Irona Ward after the BVAS reportedly stopped working, leaving accreditation stuck at 12 voters despite a queue of waiting electorates.

In Ido/Osi Local Government Area, several voters complained that although they possessed valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), their names could not be found on the BVAS register, preventing them from being accredited and voting.

A similar accreditation challenge was reported at a polling unit in Ward 7, where a woman repeatedly failed accreditation despite several attempts by election officials. Witnesses said someone at the polling unit suggested she be given N5,000 as compensation for being unable to vote, a proposal she rejected while expressing frustration over her inability to exercise her franchise.

At Ejigbo Farm 2 Polling Unit in Oye Local Government Area, polling officials reportedly complained that the indelible ink marker being used could easily be wiped off. Observers reported that a man who had already voted allegedly returned and attempted to vote a second time, triggering complaints from officials and voters at the polling unit.

Across several polling units, observers also reported party agents attempting to accompany voters into ballot booths or remaining within restricted areas despite electoral guidelines.

In Ise/Orun, party agents were seen lingering around ballot booths and following elderly voters into the voting area, resulting in a disagreement with security personnel. At another polling unit in the same LGA, a party agent was reportedly found inside the voting cubicle with a voter.

Meanwhile, election officials in Ijero, Ilejemeje, Ekiti West and parts of Ado reported low voter turnout, with many polling units recording only a handful of voters by late morning despite the peaceful atmosphere.