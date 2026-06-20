EFCC converges on Oyebanji’s polling unit as vote-buying allegations spread elsewhere

OPERATIVES of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) maintained a heavy presence at Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s polling unit in Ikogosi on Saturday, even as allegations of voter inducement surfaced across several other polling units in Ekiti State during the governorship election.

The election is being contested by 12 political parties across 2,445 polling units in 177 wards, with about 1.02 million registered voters expected to decide whether Governor Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secures a second term or a new governor emerges.

Oyebanji, who won the 2022 governorship election with 187,057 votes, is facing challengers from eleven other political parties in a race being closely monitored by election observers.

The ICIR observer reports that EFCC operatives, security personnel and other election officials maintained a visible presence at Polling Unit 003, Okelele, Ikogosi, where Oyebanji voted.

However, the anti-graft agency’s presence was minimal in many other polling units monitored across the state, even though incidents suggestive of voter inducement have been reported.

At Polling Unit 09 in Ilepe, Ilejemeje Local Government Area, an APC agent was observed meeting voters shortly after they cast their ballots and handing them numbered slips of paper after brief conversations, according to updates from the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

In Ido/Osi Local Government Area, observers reported seeing party agents distributing biscuits and drinks to voters around polling Unit 004, Methodist Pilot Nursery and Primary School, Ifaki II Ward.

Two women were also observed recording the names of some voters, while individuals whose names had been documented were directed to remain at a designated location. Party agents were further seen issuing numbers to voters, although the purpose could not be immediately established.

A similar situation was reported at Polling Unit 001, St. Andrew’s Primary School, Odo Emure I Ward, Emure Local Government Area, where some voters were called aside after voting and asked to write down their names.

Groups of about 10 voters were also seen gathered in a corner after providing their details. Some voters confirmed to the CJID observer that the processes were linked to incentives.

In the same development at Polling Unit 002, Ward 02, Ise/Orun Local Government Area, some voters were seen writing their names as money was allegedly shared with amounts reportedly ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦12,000.

The incidents came despite repeated warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies against vote-buying and other electoral offences.

Voting was ongoing in the affected polling units as of the time of filing this report, while election authorities had yet to comment on the incidents.