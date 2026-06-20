Ekiti governorship election begins peacefully

Accreditation and voting have commenced in polling units across Ekiti State in the ongoing governorship election, with reports from multiple local government areas indicating a largely peaceful process.

As of about 9:30 a.m, The ICIR observers deployed across the state reported that polling units across several local government areas, including Ado, Ikere, Emure, Ijero, Moba, Ekiti East, Irepodun/Ifelodun, and Ilejemeje had begun accreditation and voting.

INEC officials were observed using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), while security personnel were deployed to maintain order. Observers reported that election officials arrived on time in several polling units.

There was, however, concern at St. Andrew’s Primary School, Emure, where observers noticed that some voters were being called aside shortly after voting. The reason for the interactions could not be independently verified.

In Ilejemeje Local Government Area, voting commenced smoothly at Polling Unit 09 in Ilepe, while in Moba LGA, accreditation and voting were underway at SDA Primary School, Amututu II, with police officers, election observers and party agents on the ground. However, an election official reportedly prevented an accredited observer from taking photographs at one of the polling units.

At Veterinary Hall, Ikere LGA, an early disturbance erupted after a councillor allegedly displayed his marked ballot paper after voting, triggering an uproar among voters. The situation was later brought under control, and voting continued.

Meanwhile, at St. Andrew’s Primary School in Emure LGA, voting progressed peacefully under the watch of security personnel. However, observers reported that some voters were being called aside after casting their ballots, although the reason for the practice was not immediately clear.

In Ekiti East LGA, party agents and voters disagreed with the Presiding Officer over whether voters who required assistance could be accompanied by a person of their choice while casting their ballots.

At polling units in Ado-Ekiti, voting remained peaceful in most locations; however, tension briefly flared at one polling unit in Okeyinmi Ward after some voters accused others of jumping the queue, prompting security personnel to intervene before the situation escalated.

Observers in Ijero LGA reported that elderly voters were given priority at some polling units, with chairs provided to ease the voting process, while in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA, election officials commenced voting around 8:30 a.m. at several polling units after voter sensitisation in both Pidgin English and Yoruba.

Reports indicated a generally orderly process, though voter turnout at Okeagbe Farm Polling Unit was described as low as of 9:00 a.m.

At one polling unit in Awo community, a party agent was seen assisting elderly voters in placing ballot papers into the ballot box, an action that may raise concerns about compliance with voting procedures if not done strictly at the request of voters requiring assistance.

IN accordance with INEC regulations, voting shall continue until all eligible voters who are already in the queue at the official closing time have been duly accredited and allowed to cast their ballots.

More updates are expected as voting progresses across the state.