Ekiti Poll: Sorting, counting of votes commences across polling units

AD-HOC staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have commenced sorting and counting of votes in several polling units across Ekiti State following the conclusion of voting in Saturday’s governorship election.

Reports from polling units monitored by The ICIR and CJID showed election officials sorting ballots in the presence of voters, party agents and election observers.

At Polling Unit 008, Ward 07, Mary Mount Primary School, Olora-Elemukansi, in Ado Local Government Area, counting commenced shortly before 3 p.m. and was ongoing as of the time of reporting.

Similarly, at Polling Unit 006, Ward 11, St. Pius Catholic School in Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area, election officials began counting votes after polls closed.

At Polling Unit 05, Ward 1, in Moba Local Government Area, the Presiding Officer was seen counting votes in full view of voters and party agents who gathered around the polling unit to monitor the process.

At Polling Unit 004, Ward 07, Apadaba area of Ilawe Local Government Area, sorting of ballots was ongoing while party agents prepared to observe the counting process.

Election results have also been announced in Polling Unit 010, Ward 008, located in front of Obadofin House in Ikole Local Government Area.

According to the result announced at the polling unit, a total of 132 votes were cast, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) securing 130 votes. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received one vote, while one ballot was declared void.

The Ekiti governorship election is being contested by 12 political parties across 2,445 polling units in 177 wards, with over one million registered voters eligible to participate.

As of the time of filing this report, vote sorting and counting were ongoing in many polling units across the state, with collation expected to commence thereafter.

Meanwhile, voting is still ongoing in several other polling units observed by the CJID and The ICIR.