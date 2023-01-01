Parents of abducted Chibok girls demand daughters’ release

PARENTS of the abducted Chibok girls still in captivity have demanded that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari secure their release before leaving office in 2023.

In a letter to President Buhari dated December 30, 2022, the aggrieved parents reminded him of his promise, when assuming office in 2015, to secure the release of the girls.

“Mr President, we would like to remind you of the promises you made to us on the rescue of the remaining kidnapped daughters as we acknowledge your efforts and express our sincere gratitude to your administration on your past effort.

“However, we request that you fulfil your promise and return our daughters back to us, even if this is going to be the last act of your presidency,” the letter read.

Describing the new year as a symbol of hope, the parents also recalled other instances where Buhari promised to secure the release of the abducted girls.

“Recalling your words on April 14th, 2019, 5 years after the abduction of our daughters, you further promised, and we quote: We will not rest until all the remaining girls are back and reunited with their families. I made this promise when I became president, and I will keep it.

“Mr President, you reassured us that our daughters would be reunited with us. On April 14, 2021, a statement titled ‘Chibok Girls Still on Our Minds’ was released and you further reminded us of your promise and reassured us that all our girls will be rescued and reintegrated back into their communities,” the letter read.

In April 2014, the Boko Haram terrorist sect abducted, at least, 276 female students from the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

While some of the girls had been released in batches, many are still in captivity more than eight years after the incident.