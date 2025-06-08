CBT won’t end examination malpractices – NUT

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed doubts over the plan to adopt computer-based examinations by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO), stating that it won’t end examination malpractices.

The NUT National President, Audu Amba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Abuja, while reacting to the federal government’s directive for WAEC and NECO to fully implement Computer-Based Testing by 2026.

The directive mandates that both the multiple-choice and essay sections of WAEC and NECO exams will be conducted using computer-based testing starting with the May/June 2026 session. WAEC is specifically expected to commence CBT for objective papers by November 2025.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who announced the policy, stated that the transition to CBT aimed to improve efficiency and curb exam malpractices.

However, NUT President Audu Amba argued that the root cause of widespread malpractice in Nigeria’s education system lied in the overemphasis on paper qualifications.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He explained that since society places high value on certificates and grades, students are often driven, sometimes with their parents’ backing, to obtain them by any means necessary, even if they lack the knowledge or skills to justify those credentials.

In one of its reports on examination malpractices, The ICIR reported that the Ondo State Police Command arrested a parent, Dorcas Asije, and four others for allegedly assaulting Alexander Rotifa, the vice principal of a secondary school in Akure.

Asije, whose child was accused of cheating during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), was said to have orchestrated the attack on the school official.

“We have placed more emphasis on certificates. What is your grade? What are your scores? Not minding the intelligence of that student. The students will go out of their way to make sure that they get the marks that will give them the certificate,” Amba said.

Read Also: Borno teachers earn as low as N11,000 monthly – Governor FG says no 18-year-age limit for WAEC, NECO FG set to implement 18-year age limits for WAEC, NECO exams Katsina petitions WAEC, demands cancellation of English exam written by students at night He also stressed the importance of bridging the digital literacy gap among both students and teachers before rolling out the policy, noting that this would likely involve providing extra training and necessary resources. “We are talking about CBT exams. Where is the light, manpower, and network? You see, we have a long way to go. How many of our teachers in our localities are even computer literate? We don’t sit down within the city and give a directive that cannot be implemented. “In my village, for instance, the network ceases. You can’t get it until you get to a particular place, and so it is in many of our villages. Some of our students have not seen a computer before, not to mention operating it,” he said The NUT president stressed that several issues must be tackled promptly before the introduction of CBT can be effectively implemented. He emphasised the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders to enhance the education sector for the benefit of students and the country as a whole.