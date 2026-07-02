Police confirm 15 burnt to death, 3 others shot in Niger land dispute

THE Police Command in Niger has confirmed the killing of 18 people following a land dispute in Angwan-Baago community, Katako District, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, July 2.

He said the crisis, which began on Monday, escalated on Wednesday, leading to the burning of 15 persons, and shooting of three others.

According to him, suspected armed men, on Monday, shot dead a 25-year-old man, Ibrahim Musa, in Godoro village.

He said some local vigilantes, popularly known as Yansakai, in a suspected reprisal attack, blocked the road and killed a 28-year-old man, Bashir Mazi.

Abiodun explained that the initial attack, linked to a lingering land dispute between two tribes in the area, escalated into further violence, resulting in the deaths of 16 additional people and bringing the total death toll to 18.

“On 30/6/2026 at about 2 p.m., a report was received from the Katako District area of Rafi LGA indicating that on 29/6/2026 at about 11:30 p.m. at Godoro village, suspected armed men fired gunshots at one Ibrahim Musa, 25, who died on the spot.

“As a result, a group of Yansakai blocked the road and killed one Bashir Mazi, 28. This attack was allegedly linked to a lingering land crisis between two tribes in the area,” the police spokesperson said.

He added: “Furthermore, on 1/7/2026 at about 10 p.m., a report was received indicating that 15 persons were burnt to death in a two-bedroom flat at Angwan-Baago via Godoro village, while one other person was also killed at another location, bringing the death toll to 18.”

Abiodun said a reconciliation committee led by officials of the local government council was working with security agencies to address the crisis.

He added that joint security operatives comprising the Police and the military had been deployed to the area to restore peace. (NAN)