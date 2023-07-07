Abba Kyari to remain in prison despite N50m bail

AN Abuja Federal High Court has granted the former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, conditional bail in a criminal case of alleged failure to declare assets.

The court presided by James Omotosho in a ruling on Thursday, July 6, stated that the condition attached to the suspended cop is tied to the conclusion of a separate trial on drug trafficking charges.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had accused Kyari and his two siblings, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, of non-disclosure of assets.

The court granted Kyari bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Omotosho said there was no proof that the defendant was a flight risk as canvassed by the NDLEA.

“He has not committed a capital offence neither has it been proved that he is a flight risk. I therefore exercise my discretion in favour of the defendant/applicant.

“On the possibility of the 1st defendant (Abba Kyari) attending his trial, it is pertinent to state that, according to the affidavits in support of the application, the applicant stated that he was in detention at the Kuje prisons when the jail break of 5 July 2022 occurred and he stayed put, even though he had the opportunity of escaping,” the judge said while granting the ball application.

While stressing that deposition was not challenged by the NDLEA, the judge mentioned the applicant has shown willingness to attend court when required and unwilling to run away from his trial.

Granting the bail conditions, the judge stated that Kyari’s sureties must possess properties worth N25 million within the court’s jurisdiction in Abuja.

The court further mandated the sureties to deposit their statements of account, their international passports, the title deed of their property and recent passport photographs with the Registrar of the Federal High Court.

However, the judge noted that Kyari will not be released until Justice Emeka Nwite grants him bail in the drug trafficking case, or when case comes to an end.

Disclosing that Abba Kyari’s release warrant would not be signed until either of the two scenarios comes to effect, the judge adjourned further hearing in the suit until October 18.

The ICIR reported that the Federal Government filed a 24-count charge against Kyari after uncovering 14 assets linked to the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The assets include shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmlands.

According to the PUNCH Newspaper, the assets were uncovered in different locations in Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

The 24-count charge against Kyari were filed by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and dated August 30, 2022.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) stated that the suspended police officer allegedly disguised his ownership of some of the properties.