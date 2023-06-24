Acting IGP unveils new policing strategies, appoints aides

THE Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has unveiled a new policing strategy for the Force.

At his inaugural meeting with police chiefs comprising members of the Force Management Team, assistant inspectors-general of police, commissioners of police, and other heads of police formations, Egbetokun assured Nigerians that the Force under his command would symbolise excellence, integrity, and compassion.

In a statement by the Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, June 23, Egbetokun urged Nigerians to collaborate with the Police “to shape a future where justice triumphs, the vulnerable find solace, citizens go about their lawful businesses without fear of insecurity or molestation, and where every citizen could truly believe in the power of law enforcement.”

The acting IGP said his new strategy was aimed at achieving operational successes and re-igniting public trust.

His policing vision includes tackling crimes and criminality by establishing a specialised Quick Intervention Squad comprising combat-ready mobile police personnel with effective and enhanced training in crisis de-escalation and violent crime reduction strategies.

He guaranteed the “sanctity of the legal framework of the Force, leveraging cutting-edge tools, data analytics, and intelligence networks for a robust and effective human and technical intelligence-gathering process to enhance police capacity.”

The goals include strengthening inter-agency collaboration, enhancing the police training curriculum with a special focus on attitudinal and behavioural changes, improving welfare, and resuscitating the Police Officer Support Unit (POSU) of the police medical services to serve as confidential support.

Others are implementing a new recognition and reward system to motivate and encourage dedicated personnel, community policing through a more vibrant engagement of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), and establishing a Citizens Engagement Focus Group.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun has appointed Olatunji Disu, a commissioner of police, as his principal staff officer.

Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State, and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abuja, holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education), post-graduate diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, Master’s in Public Administration, and another Master’s in Criminology, Security & Legal Psychology.

Also appointed by the acting IGP are Ganiyu Adebowale, a chief superintendent of police, as his personal assistant; Adewale Ajibuwa, a superintendent of police, as his chief protocol pfficer; Sheriff Lawal, a deputy superintendent of police as his aide-de- amp; and Olawole Ogunwusi, a deputy superintendent of police as his chief security officer.

The ICIR reported how President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as acting IGP on June 19 after sacking Usman Alkali Baba, the former IGP, with other service chiefs.

This organisation also reported how Egbetokun claimed he felt like a lion ready to devour Nigeria’s enemies after his swearing-in on June 20.