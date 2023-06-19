Tinubu makes Ribadu NSA, fires service chiefs, IGP

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sacked all service chiefs, comprising the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao; the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Zubairu Gambo and the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya.

Tinubu also fired the embattled Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, a retired colonel.

The President immediately appointed replacements for the sacked officers, according to a statement the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, issued on Monday, June 19.

Tinubu also named more special advisers, in addition to new top military appointments.

He appointed new heads for some military formations, including the State House.

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a retired police officer, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, takes over as the National Security Adviser.

C. G. Musa, a major general, is the new Chief of Defence Staff, while T. A. Lagbaja, a major general, takes over as the Chief of Army Staff.

Tinubu named E. A Ogalla, a rear admiral, is the new Chief of Naval Staff, as H. B. Abubakar, an air vice marshal, gets the position of Chief of Air Staff.

Kayode Egbetokun, a deputy inspector-general, is now the Acting Inspector-General of Police, while EPA Undiandeye, a major-general, becomes the new Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The President approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the acting Comptroller-General of Customs.

Also appointed by the President are Adebisi Onasanya, a colonel, as Brigade of Guards Commander; and Moshood Abiodun Yusuf, a lieutenant-colonel, as commander, 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja.

Auwalu Baba Inuwa, a lieutenant-colonel, now commands the 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa state, and, similarly, Colonel Mohammed J. Abdulkarim and Colonel Olumide A. Akingbesote take over the 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger State, and 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja, respectively.

Tinubu approved the appointments of other military officers in the Presidential Villa, including Isa Farouk Audu (N/14695), a major-general as the Commanding Officer State House Artillery; Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183), a captain, as second-in-command, State House Artillery; and Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656), a major-general, as Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

Others are T. S. Adeola, (N/12860) major-general, Commanding Officer, State House Armament; and A. Aminu (N/18578), a lieutenant, second-in-command, State House Armament.

The President also approved the appointments of two additional Special Advisers and two Senior Assistants. The sacked head of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman is Special Adviser, Policy Coordination; Hannatu Musa Musawa is Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy; Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel is Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate); and Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim, a lawyer, is Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

It is to be noted that the appointed service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller- General of Customs are to act in their positions pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.