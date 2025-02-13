‘They can go to hell’, Ribadu blasts Canada for denying Nigerian military chiefs visas

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has slammed the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria for denying visas to Nigeria’s chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, and other top military officers.

The officers were due to attend an event in Canada to honour war veterans but only a portion of the delegation was granted visas. This drew the officers’ ire.

Ribadu expressed frustration at the Canadian embassy’s action on Thursday, February 13, while speaking at the inaugural annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja.

The event, attended by security experts and government officials, focused on national security challenges and international cooperation.

Speaking on the visa denial, the CDS said his team had been invited to the veterans’ event but faced an unexpected setback when some members of the delegation were denied visas.

He described the situation as disappointing but saw it as a reminder for Nigeria to strengthen its independence and resilience.

“We were invited with our team. Half of us have gone, and half have been denied. It’s very disappointing.,” the CDS stated.

According to him, it is a clear reminder that Nigeria must stand on its own as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted, as he described the visa denial as disrespectful.

Responding, Ribadu said the incident was a challenge to work for Nigeria’s progress.

“Thank you for having the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell. Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country,” the NSA stated.

The ICIR reports that this is not the first time foreign embassies have denied Nigerian delegations to international event visas.

In 2024, Nigerians on social media expressed displeasure at the Spanish embassy’s refusal to grant the Nigeria Under-15 team visas to participate in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament, scheduled to begin on Friday, April 12.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), via its X handle, announced that players and officials would not participate in the tournament following the development.

However, the Federation did not specify the reason for the visa denial in the statement.

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians stated that refusing to grant the Nigerian team visa is ‘embarrassing and unacceptable.’