back to top

‘They can go to hell’, Ribadu blasts Canada for denying Nigerian military chiefs visas

Reading time: 1 mins
News
'They can go to hell', Ribadu blasts Canada for denying Nigerian military chiefs visas
Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

NATIONAL Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has slammed the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria for denying visas to Nigeria’s chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, and other top military officers.

The officers were due to attend an event in Canada to honour war veterans but only a portion of the delegation was granted visas. This drew the officers’ ire.

Ribadu expressed frustration at the Canadian embassy’s action on Thursday, February 13, while speaking at the inaugural annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja.

The event, attended by security experts and government officials, focused on national security challenges and international cooperation.

Speaking on the visa denial, the CDS said his team had been invited to the veterans’ event but faced an unexpected setback when some members of the delegation were denied visas.

He described the situation as disappointing but saw it as a reminder for Nigeria to strengthen its independence and resilience.

“We were invited with our team. Half of us have gone, and half have been denied. It’s very disappointing.,” the CDS stated.

According to him, it is a clear reminder that Nigeria must stand on its own as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted, as he described the visa denial as disrespectful.

Responding, Ribadu said the incident was a challenge to work for Nigeria’s progress.

“Thank you for having the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell. Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country,” the NSA stated.

Read Also:

$9million cash ‘found’ in the house of sacked amnesty boss Boroh
Chukwumerije tasks Nigerians on nation building at Pyrates Confraternity’s townhall meeting
Court Declines To Order AGF To Investigate Past EFCC Chairmen
Court orders CBN, four other banks to pay N5.5bn before September 1

The ICIR reports that this is not the first time foreign embassies have denied Nigerian delegations to international event visas.


     

     

    In 2024, Nigerians on social media expressed displeasure at the Spanish embassy’s refusal to grant the Nigeria Under-15 team visas to participate in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament, scheduled to begin on Friday, April 12.

    On Monday, April 8, 2024, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), via its X handle, announced that players and officials would not participate in the tournament following the development.

    However, the Federation did not specify the reason for the visa denial in the statement.

    Reacting to the development, some Nigerians stated that refusing to grant the Nigerian team visa is ‘embarrassing and unacceptable.’

     

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement