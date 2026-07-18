Key Buhari-era officials tried for corruption by Tinubu government

BARELY two years after President Bola Tinubu assumed office, some of the most powerful officials who served under the late President Muhammadu Buhari found themselves at the centre of corruption investigations, criminal prosecutions and sweeping asset forfeiture proceedings.

In the last 72 hours, two of Buhari’s closest appointees have been forced to forfeit properties worth billions of naira over corruption.

Abubakar Malami

On July 15, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after ruling that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had established they were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crimes.

Among the forfeited assets are Rayhaan University, Rayhaan Radio, hotels, factories, filling stations, commercial plazas, residential estates and hundreds of hectares of land spread across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna.

The presiding judge, Joyce Abdulmalik held that Malami and 14 other respondents failed to demonstrate that the properties were acquired through legitimate sources of income, paving the way for their permanent forfeiture to the Federal Government.

Godwin Emefiele

Two days later, on July 17, the Supreme Court affirmed the final forfeiture of $2.045 million, seven luxury properties and two share certificates linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, overturning an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that had ordered a retrial.

The apex court restored the Federal High Court’s decision that the assets were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

Friday’s forfeiture also adds to the list of assets recovered from Emefiele through court processes since his removal from office in June 2023 over corruption and fraud allegations.

In December 2024, the EFCC secured the forfeiture of a vast estate comprising 753 housing units in Abuja linked to Mr Emefiele.

Sadiya Umar Farouq

In June 2026, the Federal Capital Territory High Court dismissed an application filed by former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq seeking to set aside a bench warrant issued for her arrest.

A judge, Jude Onwuegbuzie, ruled that the former minister failed to appear before the court without a valid reason and held that the warrant remained valid.

Farouq is facing prosecution alongside two others over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of $1.3 million, and ₦746.7 million in public funds. She has denied the allegations.

Hadi Sirika

The trial of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika continued in June 2026 with fresh testimony from an EFCC investigator alleging that Sirika disguised an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft as Nigeria Air days before leaving office to create the impression that the national carrier had commenced operations.

The witness told the court that the aircraft was flown into Nigeria for only three days before the Nigeria Air branding was removed and the flight was returned to Ethiopia.

The EFCC is prosecuting Sirika, his daughter Fatima Sirika, his son-in-law Jalal Hamma and their company over alleged contract fraud involving ₦2.8 billion. The commission accused the former minister of conferring unfair advantage on companies linked to family members and close associates.

In a separate criminal case, Sirika is also standing trial alongside his brother over alleged abuse of office and contract fraud involving ₦19.4 billion.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Timipre Sylva

In November 2025, the EFCC declared former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva wanted over alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14.85 million belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The anti-graft agency alleged that the money was meant for the Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited project.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier issued a warrant for Silva’s arrest.

He denied the allegations, insisting he had not diverted public funds and describing the case as politically motivated.

Chris Ngige

The former minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was remanded at Kuje Correctional Facility in December 2025 over charges filed by the EFCC accusing him of involvement in a N2.2 billion contract fraud.

The former Anambra State governor pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge, which centres on alleged abuse of office and receiving gifts from contractors working with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund during his tenure from September 2015 to May 2023.

He was later granted bail on December 18.

Danladi Umar

Danladi Umar was appointed Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, he remained in office throughout Buhari’s entire eight-year administration, presiding over one of Nigeria’s key anti-corruption institutions.

While in office, he handled several high-profile asset declaration cases involving public officials.

On July 9, 2026, Umar was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a four-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office and ₦15.59 million contract fraud.

The EFCC accused him of using his position as CCT chairman and head of the tribunal’s Tenders Board to confer corrupt advantage on himself by directing contractors handling projects for the tribunal to transfer money into his wife’s bank accounts.

According to the charges, a contractor engaged to paint the tribunal headquarters allegedly paid ₦5.5 million into his wife’s Keystone Bank account in 2021, while another company handling the tribunal’s records digitalisation project allegedly transferred ₦6 million into her Zenith Bank account in 2024.

The anti-graft agency said the transactions amounted to corrupt self-enrichment in violation of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

But that was not the first time he would be under investigation. Beyond the bribery allegations, Umar’s tenure was also dogged by accusations of procurement irregularities, financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

Umar pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre before he was later granted a N100 million bail.