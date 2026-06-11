EFCC witness alleges Nigeria Air’s launch was staged days before Buhari left office

ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Christopher Odofin, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday, that the controversial unveiling of Nigeria Air days before the late President Muhammadu Buhari left office was a carefully choreographed display involving a chartered Ethiopian Airlines aircraft.

Testifying on Wednesday before Justice S.C. Oriji in Abuja, the EFCC investigator alleged that the aircraft presented to Nigerians as Nigeria Air on May 27, 2023, was merely leased for a three-day public relations exercise designed to create the impression that the long-promised national carrier had become a reality before the administration exited power.

“The aircraft will depart from Addis Ababa (ADD) late evening of May 26, 2023, for it to be positioned early morning of May 27, 2023, at the Abuja (ABV) airport. The aircraft will stay in ABV airport for static display of Nigeria Air livery until May 28, 2023,” he said, reading from a portion of contract agreement with Ethiopian Airline.

The testimony came during the ongoing trial of former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, who is facing six amended counts of alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of more than N2 billion alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika, his son-in-law, Hamma Sule, and Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

According to documents tendered before the court, the aircraft arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on May 27, 2023, just three days before the end of Buhari’s administration and departed for Addis Ababa on the morning of May 29, the day power was transferred to incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

Odofin told the court that investigators discovered a charter agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Nigeria Air that explicitly outlined the aircraft’s role as a temporary display item.

“The aircraft will leave ABV airport early morning on May, 29, 2023. The chartered flight will be operated by the Ethiopian Airline crew in Ethiopian Airline uniform. The Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigeria Air may put together local models who will be in Nigeria Air uniforms to pose for ceremonial pictures. The models may come to Addis Ababa so they may fly with the chartered flight to ABV,” he told the court.

The witness said the aircraft’s presence in Nigeria was deliberately timed to coincide with Sirika’s final days in office, alleging that after less than 72 hours on Nigerian soil, the Nigeria Air branding was removed and the aircraft returned to Ethiopian Airlines.

Court documents showed that the charter agreement was signed on May 24, 2023, just five days before Sirika left office, despite the government’s repeated assurances that Nigeria Air was nearing operational takeoff after years of planning and public expenditure.

Odofin testified that the contract for establishing Nigeria Air was awarded on April 4, 2022, to Tianaero Nigeria Limited, a company allegedly linked to Gabriel Tilmann, described in court as a close associate of the former minister.

The witness said the contract, initially valued at over N299 million, was later extended to more than N599 million on Sirika’s directives.

According to him, investigators arrived at that conclusion after analysing the phone of a former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Enitan Abel. The analysis allegedly revealed a voice note sent by Sirika from Spain directing the official to ensure that the contract was awarded to Tianaero Nigeria Limited.

The prosecution tendered multiple documents, including correspondence from Ethiopian Airlines dated June 12, 2023, which reportedly confirmed the temporary charter arrangement.

Among the exhibits admitted by the court is a compact disc containing a voice note allegedly sent by Sirika. The prosecution has indicated that the recording will be played during subsequent proceedings.

Justice Oriji adjourned the case until June 17, 2026, for continuation of trial.

The testimony appears to reinforce long-standing criticisms from aviation stakeholders who questioned the legitimacy of the unveiling ceremony in 2023.

At the time, several industry groups, airline operators and labour unions argued that the project lacked the regulatory and operational foundations required for a functioning national carrier despite the high-profile launch event.

The prosecution also sought to establish a pattern of preferential treatment in contracts linked to the project.

The ICIR reports that controversies had greeted the relaunch of Nigeria Air under Buhari. The House of Representatives had grilled the Permanent Secretary of the Aviation Ministry shortly after Buhari left office.

The Reps later described the project as a fraud resulted in Sirika’s probe and trial by the EFCC.