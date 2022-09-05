Abba Kyari: FG uncovers shopping malls, other assets linked to ex-IRT commander

THE Federal Government has filed a fresh 24-count charge against Abba Kyari after uncovering 14 assets linked to the former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The assets include shopping malls, residential estate, polo playground, lands and farmlands.

According to the PUNCH Newspaper, the assets were uncovered in different locations in Abuja and Maiduguri, Borno State.

Kyari, a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, was head of the IRT.

He was said to have failed to disclose his ownership of the properties.

The 24-count charge against Kyari were filed by the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, J. Sunday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and dated August 30, 2022.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) stated that the suspended police officer allegedly disguised his ownership of some of the properties.

The charge numbered FHC/ABJ/CR/408/22 had as co-defendants Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, who are believed to be related to Abba Kyari.

Also, the Federal Government filed separate 24-count charge against Kyari’s former deputy, Sunday Ubua, who is also under suspension.

An affidavit in support of the charge explained that Kyari, who is facing trial for dealing in cocaine, was subjected to general and financial investigation when he was transferred by the police to the NDLEA headquarters on February 14, 2022, for investigation.

The financial investigation, which extended to his properties, led to the filing of charges for non-disclosure and conversion of large sums of money.

The Federal Government said Kyari knowingly failed to make full disclosure of his asset at plot number 1927 Blue Fountain Estate, Karsana, Abuja, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 35(3)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor also alleged that the suspended police officer did not declare his ownership of an estate at Linda Chaulker Road, Asokoro Extension; Plot No. 5, titled BO/4546; Plot No. 9 titled BO/1037; Plot No. 10 titled CER/4319 and Plot No. 33 titled BO/4319, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The AGF added that Kyari failed to reveal his ownership of a shopping mall titled NE/1229, and a Polo playground with plot number 270, both located in Maiduguri.

The charges also said Kyari did not fully disclose his ownership of farmland along Abuja-Kaduna road and a plaza under construction in Guzape, Abuja.

In an attempt to disguise the ownership of a plot of land covered by Certificate of Occupancy No: 000271 issued by Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State, Kyari was alleged to have also deposed to an affidavit at the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, in suit number, FHC/NG/CS/9/2022, contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The AGF equally accused Kyari of deposing to an affidavit to hide his ownership of Plot No 9, BOTP/63, covered by the grant of a right of occupancy No. BO/1087; a shopping mall at Number 4, Aliyu Close along Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. NE/1229.

The charges revealed that the DCP knowingly converted N28.4 million into a bank account, N65.2 million in another bank account, and N95 million and N16.9 million in two other bank accounts.

Kyari was equally accused of failing to declare in the NDLEA assets declaration form the sum of N17,598 in two GTB accounts being proceeds of unlawful activities; N2.9 million in UBA; and N366, 258.77 and N88.000 in Sterling Bank.

The NDLEA in April confirmed that six residential buildings and one shopping plaza belonging to Kyari had been marked for investigation.

They include Assurance Plaza, a two-storey shopping complex with about 100 stores along Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri.

Also listed are six other residential houses within the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area (GRA).

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, also disclosed that some of Kyari’s properties in Abuja are under investigation.

“That’s true, others are being marked in Abuja as well,” Babafemi said.

The disclosure came barely 48 hours after The ICIR reported that Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, a suspected drug dealer linked to the N3 billion worth of Tramadol intercepted by the then Kyari-led IRT team, was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA in Lagos.

Abba Kyari was arrested in February after the NDLEA declared him wanted over his involvement in a cocaine deal.