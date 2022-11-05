31.1 C
Abuja

2023 budget: NDLEA denies making request to buy sniffer dogs

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Buba Marwa
Mohammed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it did not put in, in its 2023 budget proposal, any request to buy sniffer dogs, as has been allegeded in some media reports.

The agency said that its position on the cost of specialized dogs was in response to a question by the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Francis Ottah Agbo, on the need for sniffer dogs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The anti-narcotics agency made the denial in a statement its Director Of Media, Femi Babafemi, issued on Saturday.

According to the NDLEA, its chairman/chief executive officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa, had on Thursday, November 3, while defending its 2023 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, explained in response to Agbo’s comment that the total package of getting a specialized dog, including its training, costs an average of $15,000 to $20,000.

“These are dogs that are able to detect up to 70 different types of drugs and substances.

“This is, indeed, an open-source information that can be verified online by anyone interested in knowing the facts about this kind of dog,” he had said.

The NDLEA, in the statement, said the complete package of some specialized dogs, especially those used for special protection, detection and law enforcement in other jurisdictions, cost as much as $30,000, $50,000 and $80,000, and even more depending on the skills and duties such a dog would be trained to perform.

- Advertisement -

It added that Harrison K-9, an Aiken, South Carolina, United States-based company, sells such dogs for as much as $230,000 per one.

The statement read, “It is on record that Marwa, however, stated in his response to Agbo’s comment that in addition to the fact that the agency has and uses sniffer dogs provided by the German government, it has acquired new scanners for use at the nation’s airports.

“All of these have been largely responsible for the daily arrests and seizures made by officers and men of the Agency.

“We remain grateful to the German government, which has not only provided the sniffer dogs currently being used by the Agency and has even added more this year, but is also building a sniffer dog academy for the use of the NDLEA and others in the sub-region.”

The NDLEA stressed it was putting the record straight on the dog issue with a view to contextualizing the statement credited to Marwa and clearing all insinuations on the possibility of such a request for sniffer dogs in its 2023 budget proposal.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Adeboye faults naira’s free fall amid CBN’s currency redesign policy

PASTOR Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG),...
News

Ban on campaigns in Ebonyi schools does not exempt APC – Commissioner

THE Ebonyi State government has said that the ban on political campaigns in Ebonyi...
National News

Flooding: Oluremi Tinubu donates N50m to Bayelsa victims

THE wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, has visited...
Factcheck

False claim circulates that UI lecturer rewarded ten students with $100 each

A blog post has gone viral with the claim that a lecturer at the University...
National News

God has not told me if 2023 elections will hold – Adeboye

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAdeboye faults naira’s free fall amid CBN’s currency redesign policy

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.