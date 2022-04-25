- Advertisement -
31.1 C
Abuja

Abba Kyari: NDLEA arrests suspected drug baron behind N3 billion Tramadol deal

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, a suspected drug baron believed to be behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

The NDLEA said Ukatu was arrested after months of surveillance during which he evaded arrest.

According to the agency, Ukatu, Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies, was nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja, on April 13.

A statement released by Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, said investigations revealed that Ukatu is a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

The statement added that Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria. This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.

“Ukatu came under watch last year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff on 4th May 2021 when he sent them to sell to undercover police officers (unknown to Ukatu) from the then Kyari-led IRT of the Nigeria Police, Ikeja Lagos.

“The price of a carton of Tramadol was negotiated at N17 million each as against the then black market value that ranged between N18 million and N20 million a carton in Lagos.

- Advertisement -

“After the arrest of Ukatu’s staff – Pius Enidom and Sunday Ibekwete – Kyari’s men were then led by the suspects to Mallinson’s warehouse at Ojota in Lagos, where 197 additional cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized by the IRT Team,” the statement said.

According to the NDLEA, the monetary value of the 202 cartons of Tramadol seized from Mallinson is over N3 billion.

“Three weeks after the seizure, the Kyari’s IRT team transferred only 12 cartons of the Tramadol with one truck and a suspect to the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, leaving 190 cartons unaccounted for ,” the statement added.

The NDLEA said that after over eight months of following the lead, anti-narcotic officers of the agency eventually arrested Ukatu at the Lagos airport on April 13.

Kyari and four top members of his team are already facing trial for a different but similar offence at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The ICIR reported that the NDLEA declared the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Abba Kyari wanted over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in February 2022 and charged him to court alongside his accomplices.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Education

AL-HIKMAH University gets full NUC accreditation for all undergraduate programs

By Dare Akogun THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved full accreditation for all academic...
Media Opportunities

African union offers media fellowship

THE African Union (AU) is seeking applicants for its Media Fellowship. The programme seeks to...
Media News

The ICIR offers health reporting fellowship

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) with support from the International Budget Partnership...
Opinion

Orlando Julius, Nigeria’s Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art

Sanya Osha, University of Cape Town Orlando Julius (Orlando Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode), who passed...
News

CESDA partners EU, British Council to end open defecation in Abuja

THE Centre For Environmental Sustainability And Development Awareness (CESDA) is collaborating with the European...
Advertisement

Most Read

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

NULGE to Buhari: Match your words with action on LG autonomy  

I’m not responsible for successive deaths of Oyo monarchs – Makinde

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023: How moves for consensus candidate led PDP into fresh crisis

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAfrican union offers media fellowship
Next articleAL-HIKMAH University gets full NUC accreditation for all undergraduate programs

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.