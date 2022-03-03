NDLEA files charges against Abba Kyari after commencement of extradition process

— 1 min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed an eight-count criminal charge against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

NDLEA filed the case, which centred on Kyari’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking, at an Abuja Federal High Court on Thursday.

Other defendants in the case include four members of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) – Sunday J. Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Two other defendants in the case are suspected drug traffickers who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu – Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

The NDLEA in the suit accused Kyari and four other defendants of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

The agency equally alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne were accused of conspiring with others at large to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.

The suit is coming barely 24 hours after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami announced the approval of Kyari’s extradition to the United States to face trial over his alleged involvement in a scam perpetrated by an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Malami had in the extradition application he also brought before the court, stated that no charge was pending against Kyari in Nigeria.

The ICIR had reported that the NDLEA case may hinder Kyari’s extradition to the US.

Section 3(6) of the Extradition Act of 1966 stated: “A fugitive criminal who has been charged with an offence under the law of Nigeria or any part thereof, not being the offence for which his surrender is sought; or who is serving a sentence imposed in respect of any such offence by a court in Nigeria, shall not be surrendered until such time as he has been discharged whether by acquittal, or on the expiration of his sentence or otherwise.”

After the NDLEA declared Kyari wanted over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, many Nigerians had suggested that the development was a ploy to prevent his extradition to the US.

Kyari is currently in the custody of the NDLEA.