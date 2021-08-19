Hushpuppi: PSC sets up in-house panel to study documents indicting Abba Kyari

The PSC Spokesman Ikechukwu Ani said this in a statement on Thursday.

The panel, which is headed by the Director of Department of Police Discipline in the Commission Tijani Mohammed, is saddled with the responsibility of gathering relevant documents on Kyari in view of his disciplinary matter and analysing the information gathered, while making appropriate recommendations to the commission.

“The report of the in-house panel is expected to assist the commission take an informed decision when the investigative panel report is submitted for the commission’s consideration,” the statement said in part.

“The commission had also directed the Inspector-General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.”

Kyari, a former head of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team, is being probed for his alleged involvement in a $1.1 million internet fraud by an Instagram influencer Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi, and four others.

The ICIR had reported that in the course of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent charges against Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, Kyari was alleged to have received money from the suspect.

According to a 69-page document sighted by The ICIR, the payment was for two different transactions paid into GT Bank and Zenith Bank accounts, presumed to facilitate the arrest of one Vincent Chibuzo, an accomplice of Hushpuppi.

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) prosecutor alleged that Hushpuppi was determined to pay Kyari in order to have Chibuzor jailed in Nigeria.

The prosecutor also provided an affidavit where Kyari indicated interest in sharing an account detail, and six minutes later, he provided a Zenith bank account to Hushpuppi.

Kyari is currently under suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC) after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a United States Magistrate Judge Otis Wright.

Earlier this month, the IGP had appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu to replace Kyari as the new head of the Police IRT pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.