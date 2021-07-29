We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

NEW findings on the indictment of Abba Kyari over the ongoing trial of a Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, on Thursday, revealed how the police officer allegedly received N8 million from the suspect.

According to a 69-page document sighted by The ICIR, the payment was for two different transactions paid into GT Bank and Zenith Bank accounts, presumed to facilitate the arrest of Vincent Chibuzo, an accomplice of Hushpuppi.

Chibuzo had attempted to outsmart Hushpuppi in a fraudulent $575,000 deal that later led to his arrest by Kyari’s team.

“This was not the only time that Abbas [Hushpuppi] arranged payments with Kyari,” a charged sheet signed by Andrew John Innocenti, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Patricia Donahue, a U.S Magistrate Judge read.

It is titled Criminal Complaint by Telephone or other Reliable Electronic Means.

The dollar equivalent of the deposited sum was pegged at $20,600, as of then.

In a declared affidavit sworn before the U.S District Court for the Central District of California, Innocenti said “On May 20, 2020, Abbas sent Kyari transaction receipts for two transactions from accounts at Nigerian banks (GTBank and Zenith Bank) of a person Abbas knew in the UAE – a person also arrested with Abbas in Abbas apartment in the UAE by the Dubai Police on June 9, 2020, to the Nigerian bank accounts of another person in Nigeria.

“The amounts on the transaction totalled 8 million Nigerian naira, which approximately $20,600 based on publicly available exchange rate information.”

The prosecutor further made reference to Section 143 and 145 of his affidavit where Abbas was determined to pay Kyari, so Chibuzo could be jailed.

“Please, sir, I want to spend money to send this boy to jail, let him go for a long time,” while Kyari responded, “Ok, bro. I will discuss with my team who arrested him…”

According to the affidavit, Kyari indicated interest to share an account detail, and six minutes later, he provided a Zenith bank account. But this is contrary to his initial statement where he denied demanding monetary gifts from Hushpuppi.

Moreover, the document revealed how Abbas sent a car to pick Kyari during his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September 2019.

Later that month, September, Abbas affirmed his loyalty to Kyari after the latter had shared an article regarding his successful arrest of suspected kidnappers in Nigeria.

The document further showed how Kyari failed to ask further questions justifying why Chibuzo should be arrested, including the nature of business involving the two fraudsters.

The ICIR had earlier reached out to Kyari to verify if he had financial dealings with Abbas but he never responded.

He later told his side of the story, denying his criminal involvement with Hushpuppi.

Reports say an arrest warrant has, however, been issued for Kyari’s arrest for his role in the Hushpuppi scandal.

The ICIR further reached out to Kyari on the alleged N8 million payment receipt. But he was yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

The US Department of Justice was also contacted to verify the call for the arrest of Kyari, but there was no reply as at the time of publication.