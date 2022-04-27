NDLEA marks Abba Kyari’s houses, shopping plaza in Abuja, Maiduguri for investigation

— 1 min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that six residential buildings and one shopping plaza belonging to a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, have been marked for investigation.

The buildings are located in Abuja and Maiduguri, according to the NDLEA.

They include Assurance Plaza, a two-storey shopping complex, with about 100 stores, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri.

Also being investigated are six other residential houses within the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area (GRA).

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, also disclosed that some of Kyari’s properties in Abuja are under investigation.

“That’s true, others are being marked in Abuja as well,” Babafemi said.

This is coming barely 48 hours after The ICIR reported that Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, a suspected drug dealer linked to the N3 billion worth of Tramadol intercepted by the then Kyari-led IRT team, was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA in Lagos.

- Advertisement -

Abba Kyari was arrested in February after the NDLEA declared him wanted over his involvement in a cocaine deal.