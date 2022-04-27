- Advertisement -
27.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA marks Abba Kyari’s houses, shopping plaza in Abuja, Maiduguri for investigation

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari. Photo Credit: Guardian Newspaper
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that six residential buildings and one shopping plaza belonging to a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, have been marked for investigation.

The buildings are located in Abuja and Maiduguri, according to the NDLEA.

They include Assurance Plaza, a two-storey shopping complex, with about 100 stores, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri.

Also being investigated are six other residential houses within the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area (GRA).

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, also disclosed that some of Kyari’s properties in Abuja are under investigation.

“That’s true, others are being marked in Abuja as well,” Babafemi said.

This is coming barely 48 hours after The ICIR reported that Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, a suspected drug dealer linked to the N3 billion worth of Tramadol intercepted by the then Kyari-led IRT team, was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA in Lagos.

- Advertisement -

Abba Kyari was arrested in February after the NDLEA declared him wanted over his involvement in a cocaine deal.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

SDP holds congress in Kwara, elects new party excos

By Dare Akogun AS part of its preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Social...
Health

How Nigeria got over $1 billion from donors in four years to fight malaria

NIGERIA received at least $1.147.5 billion in foreign aid to fight malaria between 2014...
Politics and Governance

My administration created best climate for business in Nigeria – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said no administration in Nigeria had done as much as...
News

Exchange rate problems, import dependency thriving as Nigeria pays less attention to industrialisation

NIGERIA's exchange rate problem would most likely persist as the country pays less attention...
Politics and Governance

2023: Ben Ayade joins presidential race

CROSS River State governor Ben Ayade has declared his intention to run for president...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSDP holds congress in Kwara, elects new party excos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.