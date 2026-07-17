Spain, Argentina to battle for World Cup glory as FIFA unveils first-ever championship rings

FIFA has announced that the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive championship rings for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The rings, a long-standing tradition in North American professional sports, will be presented alongside the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy and gold medals after the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

According to FIFA, the bespoke championship rings will be produced as a strictly limited edition of 2,026 individually numbered pieces to commemorate the 2026 tournament.

It noted that thirty rings would be reserved for the players and officials of the victorious team, while the remaining 1,996 will be made available worldwide as official licensed collectibles for football fans.

FIFA said each ring would feature the FIFA World Cup trophy engraved on one side, while the opposite side would be customised to reflect the identity of the tournament winners, adding that every ring would be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the winning captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings before the customised versions are produced and formally presented to members of the victorious squad at a later date.

The initiative marks the first time FIFA has adopted the championship-ring tradition widely associated with American professional sports such as the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL), where title-winning players receive specially designed commemorative rings.

The announcement comes as the world’s two highest-ranked football nations prepare for one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.

Reigning champions Argentina will attempt to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup, while Spain are seeking a second world title after their historic triumph in South Africa in 2010. Sunday’s encounter also pits the reigning Copa América champions against the current UEFA European champions in what FIFA has described as the final of the biggest World Cup ever staged.

Argentina booked their place in the final after staging a dramatic late comeback against England in the semi-finals. Anthony Gordon had given England the lead in the 55th minute before Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martínez struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory, with both goals created by Lionel Messi.

The victory sent Lionel Scaloni’s side into a record seventh FIFA World Cup final.

Spain, managed by Luis de la Fuente, earned their place in the showpiece by defeating France 2-0 in the other semi-final, ending Les Bleus’ hopes of reaching another World Cup final.

The Spaniards controlled much of the contest to continue an impressive tournament campaign that has seen them emerge as one of the competition’s standout teams.

Before reaching the last four, Spain eliminated Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals after progressing through the Round of 16, while Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals after surviving an earlier knockout test against Egypt.

Both finalists have navigated one of the most competitive World Cups in history. Argentina overcame England and Switzerland in the knockout rounds, while Spain dispatched Belgium and France to set up Sunday’s blockbuster clash.

Along the way, both teams eliminated some of the tournament’s strongest contenders, including France and England, whose squads were valued among the most expensive in world football.

Although the two nations have rarely met in World Cup knockout matches, both have enjoyed prolonged periods at the summit of world football. Argentina are three-time world champions, having won the tournament in 1978, 1986 and 2022, while Spain lifted their only World Cup title in 2010 during a golden generation that also won back-to-back European Championships.