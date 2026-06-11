Ronaldo, Messi headline stars as World Cup 2026 kicks off in North America

AFTER a two-year qualification campaign involving hundreds of matches across six continents, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to kick off today, as co-hosts Mexico will face South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Forty-Eight nations will compete for football’s most coveted trophy, with the United States, Canada and Mexico jointly hosting the month-long spectacle. The expanded tournament will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities before culminating in the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Nigeria’s quartet of superstar singers Burna Boy, Davido, Rema and Ayra Starr will perform at the World Cup.

Defending champions Argentina arrive in North America aiming to retain the title they won in Qatar four years ago. Much attention will once again focus on Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who could be appearing in his final World Cup.

Messi, 38, and Ronaldo, 41, have competed in five World Cup tournaments, with only Messi’s Argentina winning the title in 2022.

Traditional powerhouses Brazil, Germany, France, Spain, England and Uruguay are also among the favourites to challenge for the title.

Brazil, the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles from 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 to 2002, will seek to end a 24-year wait for another championship. Germany and Italy have won four titles each, while Argentina have notched three wins and France, two with Uruguay, the inaugural champions at home in 1930 and in Brazil 20 years later, have two World Cup titles.

England have a solitary title, which they won on home soil in 1966. Spain triumphed at South Africa 2010.

Biggest World Cup ever

The 2026 edition represents a historic expansion of the competition.

From the inaugural tournament in 1930, which featured just 13 invited teams, the World Cup has steadily grown into a global sporting phenomenon, as the competition expanded to 16 teams in 1934, increased to 24 teams in 1982 and then to 32 teams in 1998.

Now, FIFA has expanded the field to 48 teams, creating a significantly larger tournament that offers more opportunities for countries from Africa, Asia, North America and Oceania to compete on football’s biggest stage.

A total of 104 matches will be played during the tournament, nearly doubling the number contested in previous editions.

Africa will have its strongest-ever representation, with 10 teams participating after FIFA increased the continent’s allocation of qualification slots.

The financial stakes are higher than ever, as FIFA has increased the jackpot to $770 million from the $440 million in Qatar 2022, as every finalist is guaranteed at least $10.5 million, and FIFA has set aside $355 million for clubs with players in the tournament.

The winners will receive $50 million from FIFA. The cost to host the finals this time is estimated at $12 billion, far lower than the $200 billion Qatar spent to host the 2022 finals, largely due to massive infrastructure projects completed in advance.

However, before the kick-off, the tournament has been overshadowed by geopolitical tensions and controversies that threaten to blur the line between football and politics.

As the football world turns its attention to North America, several traditional football powers will be watching from home, because questions have emerged over visa restrictions and travel arrangements affecting some participating delegations and supporters.

Iran, one of Asia’s representatives at the tournament, has raised concerns over ticket access for some of its fans amid ongoing tensions with the United States, and reports have also surfaced regarding entry complications involving match officials from countries affected by diplomatic restrictions.

The controversies have reignited debates about the growing intersection of politics and international sport, particularly as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has maintained close public engagements with political leaders from host nations in recent years.

One of the most controversial cases of such restrictions is the deportation of award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan by U.S. authorities. Artan had already arrived in the United States when he was denied entry and returned to his country of departure.

Despite these distractions, anticipation remains high for a tournament expected to deliver memorable football moments, emerging stars, and dramatic storylines.

Among the most notable absentees is Italy, one of the most successful nations in World Cup history. The four-time champions have now missed multiple recent editions, extending one of the most surprising downturns ever experienced by a football giant.

Several other established football nations also failed to navigate the qualification process, underlining the increasingly competitive nature of international football.

For Nigeria, another World Cup absence will be particularly painful. The Super Eagles, once regular participants at the tournament, were unable to secure qualification despite boasting a squad filled with players competing in Europe’s top leagues.

Can Africa make history?

Africa’s best World Cup performance remains Morocco’s remarkable run to the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, the furthest any African nation has advanced in the tournament’s history.

Before Morocco’s breakthrough, Cameroon reached the quarterfinals in 1990, while Senegal matched that feat in 2002.

With an increased number of African representatives and several highly competitive squads entering the tournament, hopes are once again high that the continent could produce another historic campaign.

Whether Morocco can repeat its heroics or another African nation emerges as a surprise package remains one of the tournament’s most intriguing questions.

As football’s biggest-ever festival begins, the countdown to crowning a new world champion has finally come to an end.