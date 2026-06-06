FIFA eases water bottle rules for 2026 World Cup after criticism

FIFA has revised its water bottle policy for the 2026 World Cup, allowing spectators to enter stadiums with a sealed disposable plastic water bottle following widespread criticism of its earlier restriction on refillable containers.

The decision was announced on Friday, June 5, by World Cup Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, in a video shared on FIFA’s X account.

“All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic 20 ounces (590ml), factory-sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada,” Schirgi said.

FIFA described the announcement as a clarification of its existing policy. The update came just two days after the football governing body stated that reusable water bottles would not be permitted inside World Cup venues.

The earlier rule marked a departure from previous expectations and raised concerns among supporters, particularly because many matches will be played during summer conditions. Critics argued that the restriction could leave fans with no option but to buy bottled water inside stadiums.

FIFA defended the original decision, saying it was necessary “to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

The organisation also noted that “Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.”

Despite the latest adjustment, FIFA said safety concerns remained unchanged. Schirgi explained that “fans will not be permitted to bring in hard-sided, reusable water bottles due to safety and security reasons,” while displaying examples of approved and prohibited containers.

The policy has attracted attention because of concerns about extreme heat during the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Weather experts have warned that high temperatures could pose health risks to supporters attending matches in open-air stadiums. A study released last month by the World Weather Attribution research group projected that 26 of the tournament’s 104 matches could be played in conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees.

WBGT is a heat-stress measurement that takes into account temperature, humidity, wind and sunlight to assess the effect of weather conditions on the human body.

Similar complaints emerged during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States last year, where supporters reported intense heat and were also not allowed to carry water bottles into venues.

FIFA has said measures such as hydration points, cooling tents, misting stations and fans will be available around stadium premises to help spectators cope with hot weather conditions.

The organisation added that bottled water sold inside venues would be priced in a manner that “remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”