Meet ‘Trionda’, the AI-powered FIFA 2026 official football

AT every FIFA World Cup, one of the eagerly anticipated subjects has been the design of the official football.

From the Telstar at the FIFA 2018 in Russia to the Brazuca at the 2014 edition in Brazil, the official ball has always been a talking point.

Who will forget the famous Jabulani when South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010? It was despised by goalkeepers but loved by attackers, especially Uruguay’s Diego Forlan!

It was at the Qatar tournament in 2022 that the official ball assumed even more curiosity, with Al Rihla becoming the first World Cup ball infused with semi-AI performance functions.

If football enthusiasts think that Al Rihla (meaning the journey in Arabic) impressed with offside technology, life data sharing, etc, then, they are in for a surprise at the performance of the 2026 World Cup ball.

Designed by Adidas, Trionda is a high-tech masterpiece which stakeholders have described as more than just sporting equipment.

During its unveiling, Adidas said Trionda “is a connected piece of engineering designed to handle the unique physics of North American altitudes while celebrating a historic three-nation host union”.

The name was derived from a linguistic blend into the prefix “tri” to represent the three host nations of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. and “onda”, the Spanish word for wave.

Thus, Trionda, or Three Waves, symbolises the fluid unity of the host countries and the three coastline (Atlantic, Pacific and the Gulf) framing the tournament.

Unlike the balls used previously, Trionda has fewer and lighter panels but remains stable with its aerodynamic features.

Its four panels are the fewest ever used on a World Cup match ball. This reduces the number of seams, making the ball’s surface more consistent.

It also features intentionally deep seams that act like the dimples on a golf ball, ensuring stable air drag and a predictable flight path, with a surface embossed with subtle iconography of the three host nations.

However, Trionda’s most mind-blowing feature is that it requires a charging station! A full 90-minute-charged ball runs for up to six hours.

Its motion sensor, suspended at the centre of the ball, tracks every touch, kick and deflection in real-time, sending data 500 times per second to the VAR centre!

FIFA said the technology allows for Semi-Automated Offside Technology, identifying the exact point of kick with millisecond precision to resolve tight offside calls in seconds rather than minutes.

Trionda also has some symbolic and aesthetic features, such as each host country having its unique ball colour; Canada (red), Mexico (green) and the U.S. (blue).

It is also made entirely with water-based glues and inks for sustainability, featuring a maple leaf, golden eagle and five-pointed star.

Finished with gold embellishments that pay homage to the FIFA World Cup Trophy itself, Adidas said it is their most visually playful ball yet, designed with both infield and broadcast visual considerations. (NAN)