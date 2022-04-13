27.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Displaced persons in Nigeria now over 3 million – ECOWAS

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said about 3.3 million Nigerians are currently displaced as a result of insecurity in different parts of the country.

Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission Finda Koroma disclosed this at a stakeholders’ workshop on the ‘Best Practices for Stabilisation in West Africa’.

Koroma also disclosed that the regional body was working on modalities that would stop youths from joining jihadist movement in the region.

Stressing the need to address the crisis of displacement in the sub-region, Koroma said, “For instance, Burkina Faso has experienced an explosion in its forced displacement crisis because of militant Islamist group violence originating in Mali. Its current 1.2 million displaced population represents a nine-fold increase from 2019.

“Additionally, violent attacks by Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria have resulted in the displacement of 2.5 million Nigerians, whilst kidnappings, extortion and organised criminal attacks in the North-West have displaced an additional 800,000 people.

“We need to find a way to return these communities to their homes safely. It is against this backdrop that ECOWAS Commission, in partnership with development organisations and governments, has embarked on an ambitious journey of introducing interventions designed to stabilise conflict-affected areas, address the root causes of insecurity, and set them on the path for sustainable development through recovery and building community resilience.”

She added that commission is working with the German government to establish the ECOWAS Fund for Regional Stabilisation and Development in fragile member states.

- Advertisement -

“The objective of this programme is to stabilise conflict-affected communities through the provision of sustainable economic opportunities and essential services for conflict-affected communities, construction or rehabilitation of key national infrastructure and capacity building for governance and security institutions,” Koroma stated.

Nigeria is currently littered with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps due to terrorist and banditry activities.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

National Endowment for Democracy offers grants for media projects

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and strengthen...
News

NBET finalises move to secure additional 40mw to improve Nigeria’s grid power

THE Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has held a consultative forum with industry...
Environment

Kwara assembly kicks against indiscriminate disposal of waste in Illorin

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State House of Assembly has called for stringent measures against...
Crime

Police launch manhunt for killer cultists in Kwara 

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State Police Command has launched a manhunt for yet to...
Politics and Governance

2023: APC Senators wish Osinbajo good luck in presidential race

SENATORS elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNational Endowment for Democracy offers grants for media projects

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.