Kwara assembly kicks against indiscriminate disposal of waste in Illorin

A refuse dump site in Kwara State. Photo credit: Abiodun Jamiu
1min read

By Dare Akogun

THE Kwara State House of Assembly has called for stringent measures against indiscriminate disposal of refuse in Ilorin, the state capital.

The call was part of a resolution by the House after considering a motion titled ‘Need to curb use of road medians and walkways as refuse dumps in Ilorin metropolis’.

The motion was raised by the lawmaker representing Share-Oke Ode Constituency, Abdulrazaq Owolabi, at plenary on Tuesday.

Owolabi said residents, traders and shop owners in Oja Oba, Oja Tun Tun, Ipata, Gambari, Balogun Fulani, Centre igboro, Sango, Surulere and other areas of the Ilorin metropolis were notorious for indiscriminate disposal of waste.

Other lawmakers in the their contributions to the motion called for public enlightenment to sensitize the people on the need for proper environmental sanitation to guarantee a healthy environment.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker Yakubu Danlad-Salihu urged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to invoke provisions of relevant sections in the state’s environmental laws and establish mobile courts to bring erring members of the public to book to serve as deterrent to others.

The House also urged the government to direct the ministries of health, environment and communications to educate the people on the need to put an end to illegal dumping of refuse in the state capital.

Author Page
