29.1 C
Abuja

Food security: Kwara Inaugurate Committee on Agro-Climatic Resilience

Health and EnvironmentEnvironment
Editorial
Kwara state Committee on Agro-Climatic Resilience,
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

By Dare Akogun

As part of its efforts in implementing sustainable landscape management practices, to boost food production the Kwara State government has inaugurated the State Steering and Technical Committee on Agro-Climatic Resilience in semi-arid landscapes (ACReSAL).

The state Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, at the event held in the government house said the inauguration demonstrates the state’s readiness to kickstart the project and urged members to rid the State of environmental and climatic challenges swiftly.

He said the present administration in the state has been commended for developing and sustaining the State through collaborations with relevant institutions.

The Chairman, State steering and technical committee on agro-climatic resilience in semi-arid landscapes (ACReSAL) and the Commissioner for Environment, Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, said the inauguration complements Governor AbdulRazaq’s approval of N500 Million as counterpart fund and release of Five Million Naira for the rehabilitating and equipping the project coordination office.

She added that ACReSAL is a multi-sectoral, World Bank-supported project aimed at halting and remedying the devastating effects of global warming, environmental degradation and related health challenges by boosting the agricultural and climatic resilience of the environment.

The Federal Government while initiating the project in 2021, which is a $700 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) will increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in northern Nigeria and strengthen the country’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.

- Advertisement -

The project is to help Nigeria address critical challenges of regional desertification control and land scape management in northern Nigeria.

The ACReSAL Project is a 6-year strategic project prioritizing actions within four components: Dryland Management, Community Climate Resilience, Institutional Strengthening and Project Management, and Contingent Emergency Response.

It will improve the capacity of the country to adapt to a changing climate, largely through enhancing multi-sectoral convergence (across environment, agriculture and water) and technology modernization, including improved use of data, analytics, and connectivity.

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

For bribes, Police truncate sexual violation cases, deny victim justice (part 4)

In this concluding part of the investigation, human rights activists, child rights advocates and...
News

2023: Fayose denies endorsing Peter Obi, promises to join race soon

FORMER governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has denied endorsing the presidential ambition of...
Conflict and Security

Train attack: Terrorists are emerging in Nigeria like locusts – Adesina

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has said terrorists...
News

Tribunal stops Multichoice’s bid to increase DStv, GOtv subscription rates

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal sitting in Abuja has restrained MultiChoice Nigeria Limited...
Environment

Traders count losses as fire razes Karmo market in Abuja

MANY traders in the popular Karmo market in Abuja are counting losses after fire...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

Victims of Abuja- Kaduna train attack

Nigerian man awaiting sentence dies in London cell

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFor bribes, Police truncate sexual violation cases, deny victim justice (part 4)

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.