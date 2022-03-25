Climate Change: Kwara harps on importance of tree planting to safeguard environment 

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

The Kwara State Government has once again reiterated the importance of tree planting in safeguarding the environment against the adverse effects of climate change.

The Commissioner for Environment, in the state Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh made this known during the commemoration of this year’s International Day of Forests, held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Ilorin, the state capital.

Buraimoh said the fundamental purpose of celebrating the International Day of Forests is to create awareness on the importance of tree planting in our environment.

According to the Commissioner, “the most critical phase from which the world is passing through now is a complexity in the form of climate change, the proportion of Ozon has shrunk to a threatening level while the reason behind it is pollution as a result of human activities on earth”.

Citing some statistics from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), Buraimoh disclosed that about 10 million hectares of forests are lost each year and over one billion people depend directly on forests for food, shelter, energy, medicines and income for survival.

She appealed to every individual to contribute their quotas in protecting the planet from deforestation through the planting of trees.

The event, under the theme, “Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption”, was organized by the Kwara State Stakeholders Forest Dialogue in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

The aim of the celebration is to drum-up support for the long-term conservation and restoration of the degraded forest landscape and promote long-term collaboration towards

a sustainable forest management in the state.