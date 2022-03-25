35.1 C
Abuja

Climate Change: Kwara harps on importance of tree planting to safeguard environment 

Health and EnvironmentEnvironment
Editorial
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

By Dare Akogun

The Kwara State Government has once again reiterated the importance of tree planting in safeguarding the environment against the adverse effects of climate change.

The Commissioner for Environment, in the state Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh made this known during the commemoration of this year’s International Day of Forests, held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Ilorin, the state capital.

Buraimoh said the fundamental purpose of celebrating the International Day of Forests is to create awareness on the importance of tree planting in our environment.

According to the Commissioner, “the most critical phase from which the world is passing through now is a complexity in the form of climate change, the proportion of Ozon has shrunk to a threatening level while the reason behind it is pollution as a result of human activities on earth”.

Citing some statistics from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), Buraimoh disclosed that about 10 million hectares of forests are lost each year and over one billion people depend directly on forests for food, shelter, energy, medicines and income for survival.

She appealed to every individual to contribute their quotas in protecting the planet from deforestation through the planting of trees.

- Advertisement -

The event, under the theme, “Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption”, was organized by the Kwara State Stakeholders Forest Dialogue in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

The aim of the celebration is to drum-up support for the long-term conservation and restoration of the degraded forest landscape and promote long-term collaboration towards
a sustainable forest management in the state.

 

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Police confirm disappearance of 3 siblings from Abuja school, detain teachers, proprietor

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the disappearance of three siblings...
Politics and Governance

Why we are yet to act on judgment sacking Umahi as governor – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it is yet to act...
Factcheck

Viral image of dilapidated building is NOT Grade 1 Area Court, Kabusa

AN image of a dilapidated building is being circulated across different social media platforms as...
Human Rights

Amnesty International Nigeria: I have reconciled differences with Ojigho, says Tietie

A HUMAN Rights Lawyer and the Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and...
News

Ukraine-Russia conflict: 115 children killed, 140 wounded – Envoy

ONE month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government says 115 children have...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Ukraine: Air travel disrupted as Wizz Air, Ryanair, others cancel flights

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

EFCC releases Obiano on bail, seizes international passport

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice confirm disappearance of 3 siblings from Abuja school, detain teachers, proprietor

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.