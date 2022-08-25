AbdulRazaq flags off HYPPADEC erosion project in Kwara

By Dare Akogun

GOVERNOR of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday flagged off the construction of the erosion control project of the Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) at the General Hospital Patigi, Patigi local government area of the state.

The governor who commended the commission for working in partnership with the state in bringing desired succour to the people, disclosed that the administration had intervened in different environmental management activities across the state to safeguard the environment.

Represented by the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, AbdulRazaq said erosion, land degradation and deforestation are among the major environmental issues affecting the state in recent times.

According to him, “The issues are caused and accelerated largely due to human factors ranging from excessive wood logging for commercial purposes, charcoal production and of course other natural factors like climate change and global warming.

“This feat is highly commendable and you may wish to look into those areas with hydro-electric installations across the state that are being threatened by these adverse environmental factors and work in partnership with our government in bringing desired succour to the people.

“Within year 2020 till now our government has intervened in different environmental management activities ranging from advocacies and sensitisation across the state via radio, television stations and social media outlets.

“We also embarked on dredging and building of embankments – for flood and erosion control in some parts of the state, including massive tree planting exercises and afforestation campaign across the state, partnerships with relevant Civil -Governmental Organisations and many more.

“Interventions such as tree planting campaign for afforestation would be highly recommended as it would break heavy wind and reduce heavy flows of water during precipitations that wash away the soils and leading to gully erosions,” the governor said.

Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa, explained that the site poses threats and causes distress not only to the inhabitants of the residential areas around the general hospital, but also to the multiple patients from neighbouring communities in Kwara, Niger and Kogi states.

He said the 570m span gully erosion with three metres wide and three metres depth will gulp the sum of N212 million.

Yelwa charged residents of Patigi to contribute their respective quotas towards ensuring the maintenance of the drainage system.

“Adverse environmental effects of poorly maintained drainage systems and poor waste management habits are almost equal with the effects of their complete absence,” he said.

In his remarks, the Etsu Patigi Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, said the erosion control project would reduce the sufferings of the people of Patigi Emirate Council and protect lives and property.

According to him “The construction of this erosion project will reduce the sufferings of our people and also protect the lives and properties of our people.

“I want to appreciate the state government, Senator Sadiq Umar and the HYPPADEC for continue supporting the people of Patigi in reducing their sufferings.”