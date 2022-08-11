Hepatitis B: Kwara Assembly advises residents on healthy lifestyles 

By Dare Akogun

THE Kwara State House of Assembly has called on residents of the state to inculcate healthy lifestyles to protect themselves against Hepatitis B infection.

This followed a motion titled ‘Need for Massive Awareness and Sensitization Campaign on Hepatitis B in Kwara State’ which was moved during plenary on Wednesday.

The Leader of the House Abubakar Olawoyin said the disease could be contracted through unacceptable sexual behaviours.

He expressed worry that Hepatitis B disease is extremely easier to transmit sexually than HIV if not tackled.

In his contribution, Co-Sponsor of the Motion, Razaq Owolabi, representing Share/Oke-Ode constituency, advocated community based awareness, free screening and prohibition of unscreened blood for transfusion to combat the ailment.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu urged the state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to direct the Ministry of Health to make available Hepatitis B vaccines in large quantities in all medical facilities across the state.

- Advertisement -

The Speaker also cautioned residents of the state against actions that could negatively affect their health.